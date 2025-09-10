India, US natural partners: Modi on Trump's pitch to resume trade talks

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people."

Trump’s announcement signals a possible thaw in bilateral relations as ties between the two countries reeled under perhaps their most strained phase in more than two decades, amid tensions over tariffs and India’s purchase of Russian oil.

Earlier on Tuesday (local time), Trump wrote on Truth Social, “I am pleased to announce that India and the United States of America are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!”

Disappointment over Russian oil imports

Trump expressed his disappointment with India’s continued purchase of Russian oil at a time when Washington has been trying to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. “I’ve been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia, and I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India, a 50 per cent tariff, very high tariff. I get along very well with Modi; he’s great. He was here a couple of months ago,” Trump said.

India defends energy security needs

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has consistently defended India’s imports of Russian oil, citing national energy security. It has also pointed out that Washington supported India’s decision to purchase Russian oil at the beginning of the conflict in 2022.