Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Indore SEZ exports drop by 6.5% due to lower pharmaceutical orders

Indore SEZ exports drop by 6.5% due to lower pharmaceutical orders

The official said that 59 plants in different sectors including medicine, packaging material, engineering, textile manufacturing and food processing are running in Indore SEZ spread over 572 hectares

exports
SEZ, which has factories for different products, had exported products worth about Rs 10,449 crore between April and December in the financial year 2023-24. | File Image
Press Trust of India Indore
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 6:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Exports from Indore's Special Economic Zone (SEZ) fell by about 6.50 per cent to Rs 9,766.53 crore in the first nine months of 2024-25 due to a decrease in orders from pharmaceutical units, an official said.

The Union Commerce and Industry Ministry official on Friday said that this SEZ, which has factories for different products, had exported products worth about Rs 10,449 crore between April and December in the financial year 2023-24.

He said that medicines account for about 70 per cent of the exports from Indore SEZ.

The official said that 59 plants in different sectors including medicine, packaging material, engineering, textile manufacturing and food processing are running in Indore SEZ spread over 572 hectares. Of these, 22 units are from the pharmaceutical sector alone.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's forex reserves drop by $8.714 billion to $625.871 billion

Weaker rupee to inflate import bill due to crude oil rate surge: GTRI

Rupee ends weaker, logs worst week in 18 months on foreign outflows

India's $4 trillion economy has entered structural slowdown: UBS Group

Weaker rupee to push India's import bill due to higher payments: GTRI

Topics :Special economic zone Adani Port and SEZpharmaceutical firms

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story