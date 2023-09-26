IndusInd Bank announces global association with ICC ahead of World Cup 2023

Lender IndusInd Bank announced on Tuesday that it has commenced a multi-year association with the International Cricket Council (ICC) as a global partner for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Men's events. In a release, the lender stated that it will have access to branding and content assets to build deeper connections with its customers, employees, and stakeholders.

IndusInd Bank revealed that the partnership aims to drive activities and promotions for the bank's customers, employees, and cricket fans. The premium opportunity will come through ownership of the flagship Anthem Companion programme. In this programme, selected customers of IndusInd Bank and their employees will have the opportunity for their children to participate in teams walking out onto the field before the start of play for the national anthems. Other elements of the experience include on-field access, engaging brand activations, and the opportunity to witness some of the best cricketing action.

Sumant Kathpalia, managing director and chief executive officer of IndusInd Bank, said, "We are extremely proud to be associated with the ICC and believe that this collaboration will further strengthen our brand visibility and enhance our customer engagement, both domestically and internationally. We look forward to creating exceptional moments that our customers and employees, as well as cricket fans, will cherish in the time to come."

Anurag Dahiya, ICC chief commercial officer, said, "We are delighted to welcome IndusInd Bank into the ICC family as a global partner for the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Men's events. We believe that cricket's vision of more players, fans, and nations enjoying the sport aligns well with IndusInd Bank's reach and unwavering commitment to excellence. IndusInd Bank will add great value to the event experience, both through the delivery of the Anthem Companion programme and the co-creation of unique experiences and opportunities for its customers, employees, and cricket fans."

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence on 5 October, with the final scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad on 19 November.