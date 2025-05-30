Home / Economy / News / Interest rates on fresh deposits declined sharply by 35 bps in April

Interest rates on fresh deposits declined sharply by 35 bps in April

Fresh deposit rates declined more sharply than lending rates in April, as RBI's policy easing and surplus liquidity support rate transmission across the banking system

Deposit interest, rate cuts
This signals the transmission of the policy rate cut to lending and deposit rates.
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 7:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Interest rates on fresh rupee deposits of banks declined sharply by 35 basis points in April compared to March, while rates on outstanding deposits saw a marginal drop of 2 basis points, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). During the same period, interest rates on fresh rupee loans fell by 9 basis points, and rates on outstanding rupee loans declined by 7 basis points. Additionally, the one-year median marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) was revised downward by 5 basis points.
 
This signals the transmission of the policy rate cut to lending and deposit rates. The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has cut the repo rate by 50 basis points to 6 per cent. The central bank has also been conducting open market operations (OMOs) to maintain surplus liquidity in the banking system and ensure smooth transmission of rate cuts to deposit and lending rates. 
 
RBI data shows the weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on fresh rupee term deposits of banks stood at 6.30 per cent in April 2025, compared to 6.65 per cent in March 2025.
 
Meanwhile, the WADTDR on outstanding rupee term deposits of banks was 7.01 per cent in April 2025, marginally lower than 7.03 per cent in March 2025.
 
On the lending side, the weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans of banks stood at 9.26 per cent in April 2025, down from 9.35 per cent in March 2025. The WALR on outstanding rupee loans declined to 9.70 per cent in April 2025 from 9.77 per cent in March 2025.
 
Additionally, the one-year median MCLR of banks moderated to 8.95 per cent in May 2025, from 9.00 per cent in April 2025.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

National Manufacturing Mission to be launched next month: NITI CEO

Govt achieves fiscal deficit target of 4.8% for FY25, shows data

India's forex reserves rise $6.99 billion to $692.72 billion: RBI

India's GDP grows at 7.4% in Q4 FY25; full-year growth estimated at 6.5%

Indian govt to release crypto policy discussion paper next month

Topics :Interest RatesBanksRBI

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story