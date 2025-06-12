Investor interest in thematic, sectoral funds wanes amid volatility

Investor interest in sectoral and thematic funds — the largest and riskiest equity mutual fund (MF) category — has waned in recent months following a nearly year-long period of strong inflows.

In calendar year 2025 so far, monthly inflows have been only a fraction of the investments seen in the previous year. These funds have garnered ₹19,000 crore during the January–May 2025 period, just 13 per cent of the ₹1.5 trillion inflows recorded in 2024.

According to MF distributors, the slump in inflows is due to two factors, both stemming from the equity market correction after September 2024. First, new fund offerings (NFOs), the key driver of inflows in 2024, have dried up in recent months. Second, subdued equity market sentiment has pushed investors towards relatively lower-risk equity offerings.

ALSO READ: Monthly SIPs drive 5-year equity fund inflow streak as lumpsums dip “The inflows into thematic and sectoral funds are known to be cyclical. Investments are generally higher during bull phases, as the strong performance of certain sectors and themes attracts flows. Since most launches also happen during these periods, flows get a further boost,” said Rushabh Desai, founder of Rupee With Rushabh Investment Services. In 2025 so far, there have been 14 launches in the thematic space, with NFOs collectively raising nearly ₹7,000 crore. In comparison, 52 NFOs in 2024 had raised nearly ₹80,000 crore. The waning interest is also visible on the investor addition front. Net monthly folio additions in sectoral and thematic funds, which peaked at 2.3 million in July 2024, fell to less than a million in May 2025.