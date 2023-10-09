Home / Economy / News / Israel-Hamas conflict may impact gems, jewellery trade, say exporters

Israel-Hamas conflict may impact gems, jewellery trade, say exporters

Total India-Israel trade in merchandise and services sectors in 2022-23 is estimated to be $ 12 billion

Press Trust of India New Delhi
From Israel, India mainly imports rough diamonds

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 8:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Israel-Hamas conflict is expected to impact the trade of gems and jewellery between India and Israel, exporters said on Monday.

Colin Shah, MD, Kama Jewelry, said the war can "adversely" impact Indian exports to Israel.

Total gems and jewellery trade between India and Israel stood at $ 2.04 billion in 2022-23 as against $ 2.8 billion in 2021-22.

"The war situation will further intensify the blow to the trade between Israel and its second-largest trading partner in Asia, India," Shah said.

Mumbai-based exporter and founder chairman of Technocraft Industries India Sharad Kumar Saraf said the conflict may have an impact on Indian exporters in the short run.

"But if the war escalates, things may get bitter for our exporters of that region," Saraf said.

GTRI co-founder Ajay Srivastava stated that trade may be seriously impacted if operations at the three largest ports of Israel -- Haifa, Ashdod and Eilat are disrupted.

Cut and polished diamonds constitute the highest exported commodity from India to that country. It is followed by lab-grown diamond.

From Israel, India mainly imports rough diamonds.

India's merchandise trade with Israel happens mostly through Eilat port, located on the Red Sea.

Total India-Israel trade in merchandise and services sectors in 2022-23 is estimated to be $ 12 billion.

India's merchandise exports and imports from Israel during 2022-23 were $ 8.4 billion and $ 2.3 billion, respectively, leading to a merchandise trade surplus of $ 6.1 billion.

India's key exports to Israel are diesel ($ 5.5 billion) and cut and polished diamonds ($ 1.2 billion).

Key imports are rough diamonds ($ 519 million) and cut and polished diamonds ($ 220 million); electronics and telecom components like ICs, parts of photovoltaic cells ($ 411 million); potassium chloride ($ 105 million) and herbicide ($ 6 million).

Also Read

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

Israel-Hamas war: What is the Iron Dome and how did Hamas breach it?

Israel-Hamas war: What is Hamas and why did it launch an attack on Israel?

Inflation expectations moderate in September 2023, says RBI survey

High cotton prices may impact exports in 2022-23 marketing year: CAI

India, UK looking at possible visit of PM Sunak to New Delhi soon

Urban jobless rate falls for second consecutive quarter to 6.6 % in Q1

Rupee falls 2 paisa to settle at all-time low of Rs 83.27 per US dollar

Topics :HamasIsrael-Palestineexporters

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 8:45 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3

Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan match

Cricket fans lash out at BCCI over World Cup ticket chaos, shoddy planning

India News

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll at 34, IAF begins rescuing stranded tourists

NewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep Puri

G20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map

Next Story