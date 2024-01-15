Home / Economy / News / IT services, BPO exports grew over 12% to touch $193 billion in FY23: ESC

IT services, BPO exports grew over 12% to touch $193 billion in FY23: ESC

The IT software/services chunk accounted for the bulk of this at USD 126 billion, followed by BPO services (USD 52 billion)

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 5:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The exports of computer software and services, including IT enabled services and BPO, logged 12.2 per cent growth during 2022-23 to touch USD 193 billion, according to estimates by Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC).

The IT software/services chunk accounted for the bulk of this at USD 126 billion, followed by BPO services (USD 52 billion).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"In value terms, export of the IT/ITeS/and BPO during 2022-23 is estimated at USD 193 billion, up from USD 172 billion estimated in the year 2021-22, registering a growth of 12.21 per cent, which is mostly contributed by IT software/services at USD 126 billion, followed by BPO services (USD 52 billion), software products development (USD 5.1 billion), engineering services (USD 9 billion)...," Sandeep Narula, Chairman of ESC said in a release.

Narula said the growth of BPO services at 14.63 per cent and 13.33 per cent growth of IT products are good indications since global trading of these segments would go up considerably in the coming years.

ESC said its study indicates that Indian IT offerings are increasingly penetrating more countries and maintaining their footprints in the traditional markets.

"The US continues to be the major market accounting for 54.92 per cent of the total software exports from India in 2022-23... which in value terms translated into USD 106 billion," Gurmeet Singh, Executive Director of ESC said.

As per ESC, the other key markets for the Indian IT-business Process management sector are the UK (13.09 per cent), the Netherlands (3.63 per cent), Japan (6.50 per cent), Germany (3.11 per cent), and Australia (2.59 per cent).

Also Read

Commerce ministry proposes new bye-laws for election of EPCs, FIEO

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale

IND vs AUS ODIs: Smith, Starc, Maxwell return to Australia 18-man squad

Electronics export in India grew 56% in Q1, emerge as 4th largest item

Income tax benefits granted to 2,975 recognised startups: DPIIT

Exports rises 1% to $38.45 billion in December 2023, shows govt data

Quality workforce, investment in R&D essential to become 'developed nation'

German economy shrinks 0.3%, costly energy, higher interest rates to blame

Will interim Budget 2024 revive demand and investment?

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IT servicesBPOsExportsIndia economy

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story