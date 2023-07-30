Home / Economy / News / ITR filing: 58.3 million tax returns filed for FY2022-23 till July 30

ITR filing: 58.3 million tax returns filed for FY2022-23 till July 30

As many as 5.83 crore tax returns have been filed for income earned in 2022-23 fiscal, thus crossing the number of ITRs filed till July 31 last year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The last date for filing income tax returns for the previous year by salaried class and those who do not have to get their accounts audited is July 31.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2023 | 3:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

As many as 5.83 crore tax returns have been filed for income earned in 2022-23 fiscal, thus crossing the number of ITRs filed till July 31 last year.

The last date for filing income tax returns for the previous year by salaried class and those who do not have to get their accounts audited is July 31.

"5.83 crore #ITRs have been filed till 1 pm today (30th July) crossing the number of ITRs filed till 31st July, last year," the I-T department tweeted.

Giving statistics of the tax return filing, the department said more than 46 lakh successful logins on the e-filing portal were seen till 1 pm today. On Saturday, there were more than 1.78 crore successful efiling logins.

"10.39 lakh ITRs have been filed upto 1 pm today & 3.04 lakh ITRs have been filed in the last 1 hour," the I-T department tweeted at 1403 hrs.

Also Read

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

I-T dept enables filing of income tax returns 1, 4 at e-filing portal

Income tax return: What is NIL ITR? Who is eligible, what are the benefits

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

How to reset password on Income Tax e-filing portal? Step by step guide

Govt to expand Semiconductor DLI scheme to larger, foreign firms: MoS IT

Focus on four 'Is' to make India a developed nation by 2047: Sitharaman

India, Britain could sign free trade agreement this year: Trade ministry

Demand at Rs 33K crore weekly govt bond auction softer than expected

Companies allowed to list on GIFT IFSC for foreign flows: Sitharaman

Topics :Income tax collectionITRs filing

First Published: Jul 30 2023 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story