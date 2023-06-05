RBI Governor launches financial inclusion dashboard 'Antardrishti'

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday launched a financial inclusion dashboard named 'Antardrishti'.

The dashboard would, as its name suggests, provide the necessary knowledge to evaluate and track the development of financial inclusion by recording relevant data, according to a statement.

This tool will also make it possible to assess the degree of financial exclusion at a local level across the nation so that such places may be addressed, the statement said.

The dashboard, presently intended for internal use in the RBI, will further facilitate greater financial inclusion through a multi-stakeholder approach