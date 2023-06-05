RBI Governor launches financial inclusion dashboard 'Antardrishti'

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday launched a financial inclusion dashboard named 'Antardrishti'.
The dashboard would, as its name suggests, provide the necessary knowledge to evaluate and track the development of financial inclusion by recording relevant data, according to a statement.
Governor, RBI launches अंतर्दृष्टि (ANTARDRIHSTI) Financial Inclusion Dashboard — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) June 5, 2023
"To measure the extent of financial inclusion, RBI had constructed the Financial Inclusion (FI) Index in 2021," Yogesh Dayal, Chief General Manager, RBI said in the statement.
According to RBI, the FI-Index comprises of three broad parameters (weights indicated in brackets) viz., Access (35 per cent), Usage (45 per cent), and Quality (20 per cent) with each of these consisting of various dimensions, which are computed based on a number of indicators.