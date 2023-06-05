Home / Finance / News / RBI Governor launches financial inclusion dashboard 'Antardrishti'

The dashboard, presently intended for internal use in the RBI, will further facilitate greater financial inclusion through a multi-stakeholder approach

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 10:52 PM IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday launched a financial inclusion dashboard named 'Antardrishti'.

The dashboard would, as its name suggests, provide the necessary knowledge to evaluate and track the development of financial inclusion by recording relevant data, according to a statement.


This tool will also make it possible to assess the degree of financial exclusion at a local level across the nation so that such places may be addressed, the statement said.

The Reserve Bank has been supporting financial inclusion by implementing a number of policy initiatives and the launch of Antardrishti' is another step in this direction. 



"To measure the extent of financial inclusion, RBI had constructed the Financial Inclusion (FI) Index in 2021," Yogesh Dayal, Chief General Manager, RBI said in the statement.

In collaboration with the government and the relevant sectoral regulators, the FI-Index was conceptualised as a complete index that includes information on the banking, investments, insurance, postal, and pension sectors.

The index records data on different aspects of financial inclusion in a single value ranging from 0 to 100, where 0 denotes total financial exclusion and 100 denotes complete financial inclusion.

According to RBI, the FI-Index comprises of three broad parameters (weights indicated in brackets) viz., Access (35 per cent), Usage (45 per cent), and Quality (20 per cent) with each of these consisting of various dimensions, which are computed based on a number of indicators.
 

Topics :Financial InclusionRBIBS Web Reports

