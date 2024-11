Karnataka Milk Federation launches Nandini products in Delhi-NCR market

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday launched the Karnataka Milk Federation's (KMF) Nandini brand dairy products in the Delhi-NCR market, pricing them marginally lower than competitors to gain a foothold in the region.

The cooperative will retail four cow milk variants, curd, and buttermilk starting Friday, with pricing that undercuts established players like Mother Dairy and Amul.

Nandini's cow milk will be sold at Rs 56 per litre, full cream milk at Rs 67 per litre, toned milk at Rs 55 per litre, and curd at Rs 74 per kg. Its standard milk will retail for Rs 61 per litre.

In contrast, a litre of Mother Dairy toned milk after its June hike is Rs 54, while that of Amul costs Rs 56.

Similarly, one litre of both Mother Dairy and Amul full cream milk is priced at Rs 68. Cow milk from Mother Dairy is priced at Rs 56 while Amul costs a rupee more.

"We have surplus milk in the state. KMF along with Mandya Milk Union will market surplus milk of 3-4 lakh litres per day in Delhi-NCR," Siddaramaiah said after the launch. "There is a need to find new markets for surplus milk and gradually the KMF should be able to sell 5-6 lakh litres per day in Delhi-NCR," he added.

The federation currently collects 100 lakh litres of milk daily, with local consumption at 60 lakh litres, leaving a surplus of 40 lakh litres for expansion into new markets.

However, the chief minister acknowledged the challenges of transporting milk over 2,500 km, which takes 50-54 hours. KMF Chairman LBP Bheemanaik, however, assured that milk quality would be maintained during transit.

The federation has already partnered with 40 dealers in the Delhi-NCR region to facilitate sales, Bheemanaik said.

With a network of 26.76 lakh milk producers, 15,737 dairy cooperative societies, and 15 district milk unions, KMF has a turnover of Rs 25,000 crore and exports dairy products to over 25 countries.

(With agency inputs)