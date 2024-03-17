Kerosene consumption falls significantly by 26% CAGR during FY14-23: Data

Kerosene consumption in the country has declined sharply by 26 per cent CAGR between 2013-14 and 2022-23, mainly due to government policies to promote clean energy.

The latest 'Energy Statistics India 2024' of the National Statistical Office (NSO) stated, "The impact of energy policies of recent time is evident on the consumption of kerosene as a fuel in the country".

The data showed that the consumption of kerosene has seen a steady decreasing trend with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of (-) 25.78 per cent from 2013-14 to 2022-23.

The report stated that among all the petroleum products the HSDO (diesel), which has the highest share of consumption (38.52 per cent) during 2022-23, experienced a positive growth of 12.05 per cent over the last year.

Petrol and pet coke have witnessed a growth of 13.38 per cent and 28.68 per cent, respectively, over the last year.

HSD (diesel) has also registered a 12.05 per cent growth to 85.90 MTs during 2022-23(P) compared to 76.66 MTs during 2021-22.

The report stated that the consumption of natural gas has experienced a fluctuation over time.

During 2022-23, the consumption against energy purpose has experienced a negative growth of -7.7 per cent (from 39,414 BCM during 2021-22 to 36,383 BCM during 2022-23, according to the data.

The non-energy purpose, the report said, experienced a meagre growth of 1.1 per cent (from 22,077 BCM during 2021-22 to 22,319 BCM during 2022-23).

It noted that the maximum use of natural gas is in the fertilisers industry (32.35 per cent), followed by city or local natural gas distribution network, including road transport (20.06 per cent).

Industry-wise off-take of natural gas shows that, out of the total consumption (Availability Basis (Net Production + LNG Imports)), while 62 per cent of natural gas has been used for energy purposes, 38 per cent is used for non-energy purposes, it added.

The estimated electricity consumption increased from 8,24,301 GWh during 2012-13 to 12,96,300 GWh during 2021-22, showing a CAGR of 5.16 per cent.

Out of the total consumption of electricity in 2021-22), the industry sector accounted for the largest share (41.16 per cent), followed by domestic (25.77 per cent), agriculture (17.67 per cent) and commercial sectors (8.29 per cent).

The Domestic sector has experienced the highest CAGR of 6.87 between FY2012-13 to FY2021-22.