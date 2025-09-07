Kolkata leather units hit by US tariffs, eye UK and EU markets for relief

Across three floors of a Kolkata leather factory, about 380 workers cut, stitch and assemble handbags and wallets at a steady tempo. The pieces, many bearing the unmistakable 'Boss' logo, are neatly stacked in rows—masking the disruption caused by the United States’ decision to raise tariffs to 50 per cent.

For Crescent Exports Syndicate, whose largest market is the US, the additional 25 per cent duty has slowed orders. But for now, the bustle of the manufacturing unit, spread across 85,000 square feet, masks the uncertainty of shrinking margins and potential impact on employment.

“We had strong orders from the US, but the additional 25 per cent tariff imposed by the US has really shaken us,” said M Azhar, managing director of Crescent Exports Syndicate. About 60 per cent of Azhar’s business is US-focused, where orders are now on hold.

The company runs three units out of the Calcutta Leather Complex (CLC) – a vast 1,100-acre hub at Bantala on Kolkata’s eastern fringes. Spread out like a self-contained complex, it brings together tanneries, processing and manufacturing units even as pockets of manufacturing still linger in the old Tangra, Topsia and Tiljala neighbourhoods – the original base of leather trade in Kolkata. The tanneries shifted here in the early 2000s following a Supreme Court order. When the additional 25 per cent penalty for buying Russian oil landed, it caught the units doing business with the US completely off guard.

This was over and above the 25 per cent reciprocal tariff announced by the US on August 1 and implemented on August 7. The Russian penalty applied to shipments after 21 days – from August 27 onwards – and most exporters made good of the window. The scramble before deadlines “Whatever goods were ready before the August 27 deadline, we rushed them out by air,” Azhar said. “Normally, shipments go by sea, but this was the only way to recover some money.” Crescent manufactures handbags and wallets for Hugo Boss' global markets and also supplies to US retailers like Macy’s and Walmart. Those orders are now suspended.

For JC International, another Kolkata exporter, the blow was equally sharp. “We didn’t see it coming, our clients didn’t see it coming,” said managing director Kevin Juneja, who derives about 30 per cent of business from the US. “At the moment, there is stalemate; customers are probably exploring other countries. The difference is about 25 per cent with competing nations, which could dent future orders,” he added. The ripple effect Both Christmas in the West and festivities at home are clouded by the US tariff. And there’s bound to be repercussions on the ecosystem. Azhar has three factories. “I may have to shut down at least one of the units if this is not resolved,” he said. That call will be taken after the festive season. Leather is a labour-intensive trade and across three factories, Crescent has about 1,500 workers.

Juneja’s business is vertically integrated. As part of forward integration, it has a partnership with a design house in the UK. “If the US business shrinks, we will have to shrink our design house capabilities,” Kevin Juneja said. The leather sector in India, especially in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Punjab, is heavily dependent on exports with the US being a key market, according to Nari Kalwani, chairman and managing director, Asian Leather Private Limited. “MSMEs, which make up the backbone of this industry, are now facing reduced orders, rising inventories, job losses, declining profitability and long-term loss of market share in the US — a market that has taken years to develop,” he pointed out.

According to Rahul Guha, senior director at Crisil Ratings, the 50 per cent tariff could push India’s leather export volumes down by 15–20 per cent year-on-year, despite 3 per cent growth in Q1 FY26. “Operating margins are expected to come under pressure,” he said. Pivot to UK, EU and beyond Exporters are still pinning hopes on an eventual India–US trade deal, even as they recalibrate strategies to contain losses. Fresh messaging between Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the weekend has offered a glimmer of hope. In the interim, alternative options are keeping hopes alive.

Ramesh Juneja, director of JC International and vice-chairman of the Council for Leather Exports, said, “The FTA with the UK has to be ratified in the UK Parliament. Once that happens, business will double.” Diversifying into new markets doesn’t happen overnight. But exporters also believe that some realignment is possible. The US offers volume but thin margins; Europe, fewer orders, but better returns. “We are trying to get more orders from Europe,” Azhar said. He added that exporters were also talking about setting up a manufacturing base in Vietnam and Sri Lanka. “But these are long-term strategies.”

Domestic market opportunity The recent GST reforms are prompting some exporters to consider the Indian market. The rate on intermediate leather goods has been cut from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. “The domestic market will boom with the reduction in GST and may provide an opportunity. But it’s a different market with its own set of preferences,” Azhar noted. Kevin Juneja, however, remained cautious: “Leather is a costly product and at that price point it is slow-moving in India.” For now, the industry’s quickest fix lies in a thaw in India–US trade ties. India exported around $4.3 billion worth of leather and leather products in fiscal 2025 The USA is the largest importer of Indian leather accounting for around 20 per cent of India’s exports