Modi govt enters final year of 2nd term: Business that remains unfinished

“These [labour codes] should have addressed the issue of contractualisation and other concerns of workers more effectively. Since labour is a concurrent subject, it will take a lot of effort to bring all states and stakeholders on the same page. It is unlikely that the labour codes will see the light of the day until general elections next year. Besides, for these codes to be effective in boosting growth and employment, the government has to also bring other reforms in taxation, infrastructure, trade policies, etc,” he adds.

Amit Basole, a professor at the Azim Premji University, says the cobweb of existing labour regulations necessitated these codes. However, the government has to walk a tightrope between entrepreneurs’ need for a flexible regime and workers’ welfare.