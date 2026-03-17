Lack of alternatives, pilferage, pricing gaps strain OMCs' LPG network

The challenge festers because other than the PMUY and the 'Give it Up' campaign, the plans for alternatives to LPG, unlike those like ethanol for petrol and diesel, has not found much attention within the government.

Also, because many of these schemes move out of the parent MoPNG, there is no one at the state level to shepherd them. As a result, targets have been missed for schemes like Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) launched in October, 2018 as part of the National BioFuels Policy, to set up 5000 Compressed Biogas plants for production of 15 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) by FY24. A Rs 1775-crore prototype bio-refinery plant at Bargarh in Odisha is still floundering. Enablers like assured price for off-take of such gas through long term agreements have not been made a priority despite their inclusion under ‘White Category’ by Central Pollution Control Board, inclusion under Priority Sector Lending by the Reserve Bank of India. What's more, loan products from various banks for financing such projects have not taken off, either, showing that the market hasn't fully developed.