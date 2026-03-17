Lack of alternatives, pilferage, pricing gaps strain OMCs' LPG network

The headroom created by the returnees was used to create the PMUY to provide LPG supplies in villages. It aimed to provide 5 crore cooking gas connections to women from Below Poverty Line (BPL) households, most of whom use wood- or coal-fired stoves, which are more polluting and pose health risks, besides kerosene stoves. The new connections were issued in the name of an adult woman of the household with an initial financial support of Rs 1,600 per connection. Several studies showed the endeavour created impressive results like cutting down on smoke-related illnesses, besides, of course, being a time saver for the women of the households. Initiatives like a single Deprivation Declaration, replacing the earlier multi-point self-declaration system, has made access faster and more inclusive. By March 2026, there were about 10.56 crore PMUY connections across the country.