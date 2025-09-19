Home / Economy / News / Large ships get infrastructure status in boost to maritime industry

Large ships get infrastructure status in boost to maritime industry

Move seen to ease financing woes of India's nascent shipbuilding industry

ship
premium
Since 2016, shipyards have been granted the status of infrastructure. | File Image
Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 11:30 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Ministry of Finance has finally given infrastructure status to large ships, meeting one of the shipping industry’s longest-standing demands. This comes seven months after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced it in her Budget speech.
 
In a notification on September 19, the department of economic affairs of the finance ministry notified a modification to the harmonised master list of infrastructure sectors.
 
“‘Large ships’ are included in the harmonised master list of infrastructure sub-sectors by insertion of a new item in the category of ‘Transport and Logistics’,” the finance ministry’s gazette notification said.
 
A footnote in the notification further explained that ‘large ships’ means commercial vessels having a gross tonnage of 10,000 or more, which are under Indian ownership and flag, or commercial vessels having a gross tonnage of 1,500 or more, which are built in India and under Indian ownership and flag.
 
Inclusion in the harmonised master list of infrastructure sectors allows developers in the sector to access infrastructure lending at easier terms with enhanced limits.
 
They also have access to larger amounts of funds as external commercial borrowings (ECB), access to longer tenor funds from insurance companies and pension funds. They are also eligible to borrow from India Infrastructure Financing Company Limited (IIFCL), among others.
 
In February, Sitharaman had announced, “Large ships above a specified size will be included in the infrastructure harmonised master list. Shipbuilding clusters will be facilitated to increase the range, categories and capacity of ships. This will include additional infrastructure facilities, skilling and technology to develop the entire ecosystem.”
 
Despite a legacy of maritime activity and previous calls for fostering an ecosystem, India currently accounts for only 0.06 per cent of global shipbuilding. Indians paid $109 billion in sea freight to foreign operators. According to Sarbananda Sonowal, minister of ports shipping and waterways, the government wants to be among the top five shipbuilding nations by 2047.
 
The government foresees an investment of ₹54 trillion into building indigenous shipping and shipbuilding capabilities running up to 2047, according to the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 report.
 
Demands for enabling low-cost financing for ships have been as old as the turn of the century. In 2001, the Rangarajan Commission had asked for infrastructure status to be granted to ships. Since 2016, shipyards have been granted the status of infrastructure.
 
The government also has a large agenda of enabling shipbuilding finance through multiple entities. This, officials say, is to avoid the situation of shipyards, many of which struggled to get finances despite being granted infrastructure status.
 
The government would soon launch a maritime development fund (MDF), which will have a large corpus of over ₹25,000 crore. It would support maritime financing, which was also announced by Sitharaman in her Budget speech.
 
Moreover, Sagarmala Finance Corporation has also been launched as a maritime non-banking financial company (NBFC) to further boost credit access to maritime projects. 
Path cleared for smooth sailing
  Large ships added to infra list under ‘Transport & Logistics’ category  Infra tag enables easier loans, higher ECB limits, longer tenor funds, and IIFCL borrowing
India has just 0.06% of global shipbuilding share, pays $109 bn in sea freight to foreign firms
Govt eyes ₹54 trillion investment in indigenous shipping & shipbuilding by 2047
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Explore infra for trading beyond $-₹ currency pairs: Malhotra to CCIL

SME tracker: Global headwinds to slow down growth for ITeS MSMEs

PM Modi to launch ₹66K cr maritime projects in Gujarat on Saturday

India's forex reserves rise $4.7 bn to $703 bn, close to record high

SDGs should take priority over climate targets, says CEA Nageswaran

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinance NewsFinance minister

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story