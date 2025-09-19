PM Modi to launch ₹66K cr maritime projects in Gujarat on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch multiple shipping and shipbuilding initiatives in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, on Saturday, alongside agreements entailing investment of more than Rs 66,000 crore. Among the projects is a new major port and several shipbuilding agreements between state-owned enterprises and state governments worth over Rs 30,000 crore, according to officials. The event will also witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to form a joint venture company between the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) and oil and gas public sector undertakings — Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum — as equity partners.

“It aims to reduce dependence on foreign vessels, enhance India’s energy security, and support Aatmanirbhar Bharat by prioritising Indian-built ships. SCI will provide technical, operational, and regulatory expertise, while oil and gas CPSEs will ensure cargo commitment through long-term charter contracts,” an official said. According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Modi will lay the foundation stone of and inaugurate projects including a new container terminal and other works at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Port, Kolkata; a new container berth, cargo-handling facilities and allied projects at Paradip Port; and firefighting facilities, modern road connectivity and other projects at Kamarajar Port, Ennore.

Following the shipbuilding push announced in the Budget, the government will also initiate a ship repair facility at Patna, along with a repair facility and freight village at Varanasi. Other projects include a multipurpose cargo berth at Tuna Tekra, Deendayal Port, Kandla; a green biomethanol plant; an oil jetty; and other infrastructure at Deendayal Port. Another shipbuilding cluster will be initiated through an MoU to establish a mega shipyard facility and cluster development catering to shipbuilding, repair, offshore energy initiatives, and ancillary unit setup along the Gujarat coast. “The project will strengthen the state’s shipbuilding and repair ecosystem, while ancillary facilities and energy initiatives will build an integrated supply chain,” the official added.