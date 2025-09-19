Home / Economy / News / SME tracker: Global headwinds to slow down growth for ITeS MSMEs

SME tracker: Global headwinds to slow down growth for ITeS MSMEs

In FY25, revenue grew an estimated 11 per cent in rupee terms to ₹4.4 trillion, supported by increased offshore workloads from cost-conscious global clients

Q1FY26 GDP growth, India GDP April June 2025, India economic growth Q1FY26, factory output slowdown India, India private capex trends, farm sector growth India, India services sector growth, Q1FY26 industrial output, rural demand India 2025, urban de
Illustration: Binay Sinha
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 10:39 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) segment, which accounts for 30-40 per cent revenue of the information technology-enabled services (ITeS) industry, is expected to see revenue in rupee terms grow slower year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at 7-9 per cent in 2025-26 (FY26), weighed down by weak client sentiment and tariff-related risks. Slower deal closure will also be a dampener, though its impact will be limited given the largely non-discretionary nature of deals in this industry.
 
In FY25, revenue grew an estimated 11 per cent in rupee terms to ₹4.4 trillion, supported by increased offshore workloads from cost-conscious global clients. Growth remained firm until the third quarter, and some impact of global headwinds was visible in the last month of the fourth quarter. 
ITeS MSMEs are primarily engaged in providing customer relationship management (CRM) services, which account for nearly three-fourths of the revenue pie, with key offerings in customer support, technical helpdesks and tele-sales. The banking, financial services and insurance segment, which accounts for over a third of the industry revenue, is expected to grow in line with the industry, supported by rising demand for outsourced transactional processes such as payments,
claims management and compliance-related services. 
 
In contrast, manufacturing and retail, which together account for 15-20 per cent of the revenue, are likely to witness muted growth because of global supply chain and procurement issues. 
Employee growth in the industry is expected to remain modest at 0-2 per cent in FY25 as companies adopt a cautious approach, delay discretionary projects and prioritise internal programmes to improve cost efficiency. Hiring will continue to be skills-based, with demand concentrated in automation, AI-driven models and analytics, enabling a more flexible, scalable workforce. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

RBI Guv Malhotra asks CCIL to look at trading, settlement beyond USD-INR

PM Modi to launch ₹66K cr maritime projects in Gujarat on Saturday

India's forex reserves rise $4.7 bn to $703 bn, close to record high

SDGs should take priority over climate targets, says CEA Nageswaran

India leads global flex office market, to cross 100 mn sq ft by 2026: C&W

Topics :MSMEsInflation dataIndian Economy

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story