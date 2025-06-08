Home / Economy / News / Louder chorus now for hike in states' share of central tax revenue

Louder chorus now for hike in states' share of central tax revenue

Southern states like Kerala have held conclaves of Opposition-ruled states to demand a 50 per cent share for states

Arvind Panagariya, Arvind
premium
Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission Arvind Panagariya was in UP as part of consultation visits to all states (Photo: PTI)
Archis Mohan Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 11:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Addressing a press conference in Lucknow last week, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission Arvind Panagariya said Uttar Pradesh (UP), like most other states, has called for the states’ share in the central divisible pool of tax revenue to be raised to 50 per cent from the current 41 per cent.
  The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state joined the list of other states, including those ruled by the Opposition, to make such a demand.
  “The previous finance commission had set the (tax revenue) share at 41 per cent for states and 59 per cent for (the) Centre. That’s how it is now.”
  According to Panagariya, of the 28 states, more than 22 have recommended increasing tax revenue distribution between the Centre and states to 50 per cent. The commission was in UP as part of its consultation visit to all states in the country. Panagariya said the Commission’s visit to UP marked the culmination of the panel’s consultations with various states through visits. “However, our consultations with some central ministries would continue,” he said. Panagariya declined to reveal if the Finance Commission’s recommendations to the President, to be submitted by October 31, of this year, would include this.
  “Practically speaking, I can’t tell you (the press) what the commission will do because I also don’t know it yet as it’s a decision of full membership of the commission. What I can speculate though is it is not going to be 50 per cent because that would be too large a jump and such a large jump upsets too many cards,” he said.
  Southern states like Kerala have held conclaves of Opposition-ruled states to demand a 50 per cent share for states.     
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Solar federation to govt: Extend transmission waiver charges by a year

Massive J-K infra development stimulates rapid economic growth: L-G Sinha

Premium

Statsguru: What explains cracks in infrastructure at India's major airports

Premium

G-sec yield seen range-bound for coming months due to lack of cues

Maharashtra, Karnataka account for 51% of FDI in India in FY25: Govt

Topics :CentreState govt market borrowingsState revenues

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story