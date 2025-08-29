Outward remittances under LRS stay flat at $6.9 billion in Q1 FY26

|Months
|Jun-25
|% Growth (YoY)
|FY26
|% Growth (YoY)
|Total
|2127.39
|-2.50
|6921.96
|0.49
|Deposit
|42.12
|7.94
|190.92
|15.94
|Purchase of immovable property
|37.75
|101.12
|124.13
|95.02
|Investment in equity/debt
|206.12
|71.45
|514.5
|61.78
|Gift
|190.51
|-16.74
|714.7
|-11.97
|Donations
|1.26
|-37.31
|4.81
|12.12
|Travel
|1235.17
|-3.17
|3894.84
|1.93
|Maintenance of close relatives
|262.97
|-2.86
|983.48
|0.03
|Medical Treatment
|5.59
|-12.93
|17.39
|-28.90
|Studies Abroad
|138.76
|-21.64
|452.1
|-24.15
|Others
|7.15
|-83.45
|25.08
|-90.91
