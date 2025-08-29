Outward remittances under LRS stay flat at $6.9 billion in Q1 FY26

Outward remittances under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) stood flat at $6.92 billion in the April–June quarter of FY26, as the decline in overseas education was cushioned by growth in other investments. The international travel segment also remained broadly unchanged.

According to RBI data, the amount remitted under LRS was up 0.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from $6.88 billion recorded in Q1 FY25.

The LRS scheme, introduced in 2004, permits all resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction, or a combination of both, without charge. Initially, the limit was $25,000 and was gradually revised upwards.

International travel — the largest segment — saw outflows rise nearly 2 per cent Y-o-Y to $3.9 billion. By contrast, outflows for overseas education fell 24.15 per cent to $452.1 million, compared with $596.08 million a year earlier. On the other hand, remittances under deposits increased 15.9 per cent Y-o-Y to $190.92 million, purchase of immovable property rose 95.02 per cent to $124.13 million, and investment in equity or debt surged 62 per cent to $514.5 million. Remittances under the ‘gift’ category fell nearly 12 per cent Y-o-Y to $714.7 million, while remittances for maintenance of close relatives remained flat at $983.5 million. Funds for medical treatment declined 28.9 per cent to $17.39 million.

In June 2025, overall remittances were marginally down 2.5 per cent Y-o-Y at $2.12 billion, owing to a decline across categories except for deposits, immovable property purchases, and equity or debt investments. Outward Remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) for Resident Individuals Months Jun-25 % Growth (YoY) FY26 % Growth (YoY) Total 2127.39 -2.50 6921.96 0.49 Deposit 42.12 7.94 190.92 15.94 Purchase of immovable property 37.75 101.12 124.13 95.02 Investment in equity/debt 206.12 71.45 514.5 61.78 Gift 190.51 -16.74 714.7 -11.97 Donations 1.26 -37.31 4.81 12.12 Travel 1235.17 -3.17 3894.84 1.93 Maintenance of close relatives 262.97 -2.86 983.48 0.03 Medical Treatment 5.59 -12.93 17.39 -28.90 Studies Abroad 138.76 -21.64 452.1 -24.15 Others 7.15 -83.45 25.08 -90.91