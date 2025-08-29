Home / Economy / News / Outward remittances under LRS stay flat at $6.9 billion in Q1 FY26

Outward remittances under LRS stay flat at $6.9 billion in Q1 FY26

According to RBI data, the amount remitted under LRS was up 0.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from $6.88 billion recorded in Q1 FY25

Outward remittances fdi dollar currency note
Remittances under the ‘gift’ category fell nearly 12 per cent Y-o-Y to $714.7 million.
Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Outward remittances under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) stood flat at $6.92 billion in the April–June quarter of FY26, as the decline in overseas education was cushioned by growth in other investments. The international travel segment also remained broadly unchanged.
 
According to RBI data, the amount remitted under LRS was up 0.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from $6.88 billion recorded in Q1 FY25.
 
The LRS scheme, introduced in 2004, permits all resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction, or a combination of both, without charge. Initially, the limit was $25,000 and was gradually revised upwards.
 
International travel — the largest segment — saw outflows rise nearly 2 per cent Y-o-Y to $3.9 billion. By contrast, outflows for overseas education fell 24.15 per cent to $452.1 million, compared with $596.08 million a year earlier.
 
On the other hand, remittances under deposits increased 15.9 per cent Y-o-Y to $190.92 million, purchase of immovable property rose 95.02 per cent to $124.13 million, and investment in equity or debt surged 62 per cent to $514.5 million.
 
Remittances under the ‘gift’ category fell nearly 12 per cent Y-o-Y to $714.7 million, while remittances for maintenance of close relatives remained flat at $983.5 million. Funds for medical treatment declined 28.9 per cent to $17.39 million.
 
In June 2025, overall remittances were marginally down 2.5 per cent Y-o-Y at $2.12 billion, owing to a decline across categories except for deposits, immovable property purchases, and equity or debt investments.  Outward Remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) for Resident Individuals 
Months Jun-25 % Growth (YoY) FY26 % Growth (YoY)
Total 2127.39 -2.50 6921.96 0.49
Deposit 42.12 7.94 190.92 15.94
Purchase of immovable property 37.75 101.12 124.13 95.02
Investment in equity/debt 206.12 71.45 514.5 61.78
Gift 190.51 -16.74 714.7 -11.97
Donations 1.26 -37.31 4.81 12.12
Travel 1235.17 -3.17 3894.84 1.93
Maintenance of close relatives 262.97 -2.86 983.48 0.03
Medical Treatment 5.59 -12.93 17.39 -28.90
Studies Abroad 138.76 -21.64 452.1 -24.15
Others 7.15 -83.45 25.08 -90.91
 
In ($) million  Source: RBI

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt to roll out measures to counter US tariffs, boost exports: Goyal

India's shrimp exports expected to fall 15-18% as US hikes tariff: Crisil

Govt to soon bring various measures to boost exports: Piyush Goyal

Qatar wants to negotiate trade pact with India, says Piyush Goyal

Indian economy likely grew solidly before Trump tariffs hit outlook

Topics :RemittancesOverseas remittancesIndia forex reservesIndia forex exchange reserves

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story