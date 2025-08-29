Govt to soon bring various measures to boost exports: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the government will soon introduce various measures to expand the domestic outreach and global foray to boost country's exports.
"I can assure each one of you that in the days ahead, the government will be coming out with a variety of measures to support every sector, both to expand the domestic outreach and look for complementarities in other markets around the world to expand our global foray so that this year, our exports will exceed last year's exports.
"This year will define our self-confidence," he said here at an industry event.
The government is working on support measures for exporters as the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US on Indian goods are expected to hurt certain labour-intensive sectors, including shrimp, leather, and footwear, as well as textiles.
In 2024-25, India's goods and services exports touched an all-time high of $825 billion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
