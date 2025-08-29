Home / Economy / News / Govt to soon bring various measures to boost exports: Piyush Goyal

Govt to soon bring various measures to boost exports: Piyush Goyal

The government is working on support measures for exporters as the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US on Indian goods are expected to hurt certain labour-intensive sectors

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the government will soon introduce various measures to expand the domestic outreach and global foray to boost country's exports.

"I can assure each one of you that in the days ahead, the government will be coming out with a variety of measures to support every sector, both to expand the domestic outreach and look for complementarities in other markets around the world to expand our global foray so that this year, our exports will exceed last year's exports.

"This year will define our self-confidence," he said here at an industry event.

The government is working on support measures for exporters as the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US on Indian goods are expected to hurt certain labour-intensive sectors, including shrimp, leather, and footwear, as well as textiles.

In 2024-25, India's goods and services exports touched an all-time high of $825 billion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian economy likely grew solidly before Trump tariffs hit outlook

India's economy resilient but US trade policies a risk: RBI bulletin

Navarro backs Trump tariffs, says road to Ukraine peace runs through Delhi

PM Modi to secure $68 bn Japan investment, boost AI, chip ties during visit

Premium

Gen-next economic reforms: Big ticket projects, slashed compliances

Topics :Piyush GoyalIndian exportIndian exports

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story