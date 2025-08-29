Govt to soon bring various measures to boost exports: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the government will soon introduce various measures to expand the domestic outreach and global foray to boost country's exports.

"I can assure each one of you that in the days ahead, the government will be coming out with a variety of measures to support every sector, both to expand the domestic outreach and look for complementarities in other markets around the world to expand our global foray so that this year, our exports will exceed last year's exports.

"This year will define our self-confidence," he said here at an industry event.