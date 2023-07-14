Home / Economy / News / Madhya Pradesh govt announces biggest-ever auction of mineral blocks

Madhya Pradesh govt announces biggest-ever auction of mineral blocks

This includes strategic and critical minerals and metals like gold, diamond, graphite and vanadium

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 9:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a move aimed at boosting India’s self-reliance in strategic resources, the Madhya Pradesh government has issued a notice inviting tender (NIT) for the auction of 51 mineral blocks.

This auction, which is set to be the largest ever by the state, includes the allocation of strategic and critical minerals. It marks a major milestone in India’s quest for mineral security.

These 51 blocks comprise 14 minerals and metals, including strategic and critical minerals like graphite, vanadium, platinum, and copper.

The other major minerals and metals like gold, diamond, manganese, bauxite, limestone, iron ore, phosphorite, laterite, and base metal will also be put to auction.
 
After the introduction of the auction regime in 2015, a total of 754 blocks have been put up for bidding by various major mineral-bearing states. Of this, 276 blocks have been successfully auctioned, the ministry of mines said in a statement on Friday.
 
Out of the 51 mineral blocks for which NIT has been issued by Madhya Pradesh, “Thirteen are for mining lease and 38 blocks for composite licence,” the ministry highlighted.
 
According to the ministry of mines data, the highest number of auctions was concluded in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23).

A total of 105 auctions were conducted that year. With just six concluded auctions, FY16 saw the lowest number of concluded auctions. In FY24, a total of 15 auctions were concluded so far.
Madhya Pradesh, known for its rich mineral wealth, is home to abundant reserves of various minerals, including coal, limestone, bauxite, and others.

Since 2015, Madhya Pradesh has auctioned a total of 46 blocks — the second highest in the country. With the auction of 48 blocks, Odisha has done the highest number of auctions in the country.
 
According to the ministry data, blocks have been put up for auction in 13 states — Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Goa.
Bihar, West Bengal, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Kerala, among others, have not auctioned any blocks since 2015.
 
Among the 15 categories where auctions were done since 2015, the highest were for iron ore (94, including 2 re-auctions). The others are limestone (77), bauxite (28), and manganese (26), respectively.  

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh govt notifies record 51 mineral blocks for auction

Trai blocks 120 sender IDs for bulk messaging over Chinese link in 2 months

Centre issues allocation orders to successful bidders of 22 coal blocks

India, Australia to invest $3 mn each in critical mineral exploration

PM Modi's US visit: India's entry into critical mineral alliance on table

Merchandise exports suffer sharpest fall in three years on demand slowdown

Sowing of kharif crops picks up pace, but still 4.3% deficit YoY

PE dealings at listed firms to face greater scrutiny under new Sebi rules

Govt offers firms more time to seek IT hardware production incentives

India-UK FTA: Ongoing talks to clear thorny issues like labour, environment

Topics :Madhya PradeshMineral blocks

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 9:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story