Govt offers firms more time to seek IT hardware production incentives

The window to apply for the scheme - PLI 2.0 for IT Hardware - was previously supposed to close on July 15

Reuters New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 7:19 PM IST
India has extended the deadline for companies to seek incentives for IT hardware production under a recently expanded scheme meant to attract big-ticket investments to the end of July, according to a government statement on Friday.

The window to apply for the scheme - PLI 2.0 for IT Hardware - was previously supposed to close on July 15.

In May, New Delhi doubled the amount allocated towards this scheme to Rs 17,000 crore ($2.07 billion), as it aims to spur domestic production of laptops and tablets.

The programme, which also covers personal computers and servers, is expected to benefit global and Indian companies such as Dell, Wistron, Dixon, and Foxconn.

Topics :PLI schemeIT sectorCentre

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 7:19 PM IST

