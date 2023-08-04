Madhya Pradesh state to reserve 20% plots for SC/ST entrepreneurs

The Government of Madhya Pradesh has approved the proposal to reserve 20 per cent of plots in industrial areas of the state for scheduled caste/scheduled tribe (SC/ST) entrepreneurs.

For this purpose, the state Cabinet has decided to amend the Madhya Pradesh MSME’s Industrial Land and Building Allotment and Management Rules 2021.

The Cabinet has also approved 50 per cent exemption in premium and development fee to these entrepreneurs.

Secretary of the MSME department P Narahari said that in the industrial areas, the plots will be given on a priority basis to the entrepreneurs belonging to the SC/ST category.

Earlier this year, the state government also decided to amend the MP Start-up Policy and Implementation Plan-2022 to provide facilities to SC and ST entrepreneurs on a par with women.

A maximum assistance of Rs 18 lakh will be provided on the funding/investment received by SC/ST entrepreneurs and a maximum of Rs 72 lakh will be given in four phases.

In start-ups promoted by SC/ST entrepreneurs, their participation should be 51 per cent.

State finance minister Jagdeesh Devda had recently said that efforts should be made towards clubbing all the schemes run by various departments for SC/ST classes.

He said this will make it easier for all the departments to analyse their benefits. Devda said the state government is committed to the economic development of these categories and there is no budget deficit for it.