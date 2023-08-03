Home / Economy / News / As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Amid an alarming surge in tomato prices, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit issued an order on Thursday temporarily halting its consumption in his household as a gesture of solidarity

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Tomato is currently selling at a rate of more than Rs 200 a kilo and its prices are likely to touch Rs 300 per kilogram in the coming days, according to wholesale traders.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 11:32 PM IST
"Over the past few weeks, the people of State and UT have been grappling with an unprecedented escalation in the cost of tomatoes, a staple in many households across the state," according to an official release.

The price surge has been attributed to various factors, including supply chain disruptions, climatic conditions and other market dynamics, it said.

Recognising the burden this situation places on ordinary citizens, the governor, who is also the administrator of the Union Territory (UT) of Chandigarh, has expressed his concern and empathy for the difficulties faced by the public due to soaring tomato prices.

By forgoing tomato consumption in his own residence, the governor aims to underscore the importance of empathy, frugality, and responsible use of resources during these challenging times, said the release.

The governor said, "Stopping or reducing the consumption of an article is bound to have an effect on its price; reducing demand will automatically lower the price. I hope people will use alternatives in their household for the time being and help to curtail the surge in tomato prices."

While the suspension of tomato consumption in the governor's household is a symbolic gesture, it serves as a reminder to all citizens to use resources wisely and come together during challenging times, the release said.

Topics :Punjab Governmenttomato

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 11:32 PM IST

