Home / Economy / News / India considers allowing private companies to develop nuclear plants

India considers allowing private companies to develop nuclear plants

State-run NTPC Ltd., the country's largest power producer, has emerged as a nuclear champion, betting big on SMRs as they're quicker to build and easier to adjust to grid requirements

Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 11:13 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Rajesh Kumar Singh

India’s state-controlled nuclear power industry is considering allowing greater participation of private firms, with an aim to developing small modular reactors to help decarbonize industry.

The country is reviewing its six-decade-old atomic energy law to allow more involvement from non-state companies, federal atomic energy minister Jitendra Singh said Wednesday in a written reply to questions in parliament. India currently allows private technology and construction in nuclear plants, but operations and fuel management are controlled by federal government companies.

Discussion about modular reactors, or SMRs, has gained momentum in recent months, as the world’s third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases seeks clean sources of power to reduce its dependence on coal, which currently produces about 70% of India’s electricity. The nation has committed to have half its power generation capacity run on clean sources by the end of this decade, a key milestone in its goal to become net zero by 2070.

Detailed technical talks are underway to assess the feasibility of the SMR technology, and the government is exploring collaboration with other countries for jointly developing such reactors, Singh said.  

State-run NTPC Ltd., the country’s largest power producer, has emerged as a nuclear champion, betting big on SMRs as they’re quicker to build and easier to adjust to grid requirements. They can also serve as an off-grid power solution in remote locations.

Still, the technology is at a nascent stage. There were two reactors operating at a floating nuclear project in Russia and two others in China as of last year, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.    

India currently has about 7.5 gigawatts of atomic power capacity, all operated by state-run Nuclear Power Corp. of India Ltd. The nation aims to expand it to almost 22.5 gigawatts by 2031, Singh said. The increase will primarily happen through large-sized plants, Singh said.   


Also Read

400,000 gallons of radioactive water leaked from US nuclear power plant

S Korea shoppers stock up salt as Japan plans to releases Fukushima water

Ukrainian nuclear plant loses power supply again, is 'extremely vulnerable'

IAEA chief to visit Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant before water release

UN nuke chief to visit Fukushima plant, see preps for release of wastewater

As prices rise, wheat duty cut likely to come under the review again

Centre mulls minor tweaking in PLI scheme, aims to boost manufacturing

India's improved monsoon performance, capex augur well: FinMin report

Postal dept helping small businesses contribute to India's exports

Minister, Oppn spar after Data Protection Bill classified as 'money Bill'

Topics :nuclear plantsprivate sector

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story