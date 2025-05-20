Proposals worth ₹1 trillion investment get Maharashtra cabinet nod

The Maharashtra cabinet has approved 325 industrial proposals aimed at attracting investments worth over ₹1 trillion and creating nearly 100,000 job opportunities.

According to an official press release, the approved proposals are expected to bring in investments totalling ₹100,655.96 crore and generate approximately 93,317 jobs.

The government said the proposals had been submitted under now-expired industrial policies, including the Maharashtra Electronics Policy (2016), the Space and Defence Manufacturing Policy (2018), and the Ready-made Garments, Gems and Jewellery, Microelectronics & Engineering Cluster Policy (2018), as well as the Maharashtra Industrial Policy (2019).