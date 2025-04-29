Maharashtra EV Policy 2025 aims to boost charging infrastructure

Maharashtra, which ranks second among states in terms of electric vehicle (EV) sales, cleared the new EV Policy 2025, which targets to take the share of EV registrations to 30 per cent of new vehicle registrations by 2030. With an outlay of ₹1,995 crore, the new EV policy also targets to strengthen the charging infrastructure to boost adoption.

The EV policy 2021 had an outlay of around ₹930 crore. Maharashtra accounted for 12 per cent of total EV sales in India in 2024.

Sanjay Sethi, additional chief secretary (Transport), government of Maharashtra, told Business Standard that the number of vehicle categories eligible for state incentives has been raised to 13 from the current five. At the moment, cars, two-wheelers, three-wheelers (goods and passenger), state transport buses, and four-wheeler goods carriers are eligible for incentives in the range of ₹10,000 (two-wheelers) to ₹20 lakh (e-buses). Sethi explained that now more vehicle categories, including the highly polluting heavy commercial vehicles, would be eligible for incentives. “At the moment, state transport undertaking buses were eligible for the subsidy, but now even private buses would be eligible. Trucks, utility vehicles used by corporations and mahanagar palikas would also be covered along with trailers, dumper trucks, agri-trailers, etc.,” he said.

In a bid to encourage EV buying, the state government has also decided to make several key highways toll-free for EVs. These highways include the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the Samruddhi Mahamarg (Nagpur Highway), and the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link or Atal Setu. The country’s longest sea bridge, Atal Setu, has recorded an average traffic of 23,000 vehicles a day in a year since it opened to the public. Tolls would be waived across all PWD highways too in a phased manner. The toll-waiver would be on actual over and above the ₹1,995 crore outlay under the EV policy.

Sethi highlighted that boosting public charging infrastructure is one of the key pillars of the EV policy. Charging infra has not kept pace with the growth in vehicle population, especially in densely populated cities like Mumbai. The idea is to expand the charging infra both within the city as well as on highways. “Memorandums of understanding will be signed with oil marketing companies (OMCs) to develop charging infra at petrol pumps. While each and every fuel station cannot have charging stations, we estimate at least 60-70 per cent of them can have. Moreover, all state transport bus depots too will have charging infrastructure and dedicated space for public charging. A specific area would be carved out where two-three vehicles can charge,” he elaborated.

The state government would also support public charging operators, who wish to start new charging stations, with viability gap funding of up to ₹10 lakh.

Also Read

All new residential housing societies too would need to have charging infrastructure mandatorily. Even existing societies can opt for it if 50 per cent of the residents vote for it. Commercial spaces too would need to have charging infra.

The urban development department would create specific zones in dumping yards and solid waste management areas for recycling old EV batteries.

According to the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) report, UP led Indian states in terms of EV sales in 2024, accounting for 19 per cent of total EV sales, followed by Maharashtra at 12 per cent and Karnataka at 9 per cent. Together, these three states accounted for 40 per cent of EV sales in the country.

According to the Maharashtra Economic Survey 2024-25, the total number of vehicles on road in the state as on January 1, 2025 was 48.8 million as against 45.8 million as on January 1, 2024. The number of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) registered in the state up to December 2024 was 644,779 as against 394,337 up to December 2023.

While top auto majors said they were still studying the finer details of the new EV policy, sources indicated that the boost to charging infrastructure, if translated on ground, can prove to be a major driver of EV adoption. “The state government needs to ensure that remote highways and roads too have charging stations. The move is in the right direction, and this will boost buying of both commercial and personal vehicles. For commercial vehicles it makes more sense in terms of cost of operations,” said a senior official in an automotive OEM (original equipment manufacturer).