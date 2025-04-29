Home / Economy / News / RBI launches 3 surveys for inflation, consumer confidence, policy input

RBI launches 3 surveys for inflation, consumer confidence, policy input

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday launched three key surveys, including inflation expectations, to gather useful inputs for monetary policy decisions.

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
The Reserve Bank of India has been regularly conducting these surveys. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 8:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday launched three key surveys, including inflation expectations, to gather useful inputs for monetary policy decisions.

The RBI normally holds six bi-monthly monetary policy reviews in a financial year. The last meeting was held earlier this month, and the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled for June 4-6.

The May round of the Inflation Expectations Survey of Households (IESH) aims at capturing subjective assessments on price movements and inflation, based on their individual consumption baskets, across 19 cities.

The central bank said the Urban Consumer Confidence Survey (UCCS) seeks qualitative responses from households, regarding their sentiments on the general economic situation, employment scenario, price level, and households' income and spending. This study, too, will be carried out in 19 cities.

The Rural Consumer Confidence Survey (RCCS) will collect current perceptions and one-year-ahead expectations of households on general economic situation, employment scenario, overall price situation, own income and spending from the households residing in the rural and semi-urban areas across 31 states/ Union Territories.

The Reserve Bank of India has been regularly conducting these surveys.

The results of the surveys provide useful inputs for monetary policy, the RBI said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Commerce ministry plans to extend RoDTEP scheme beyond September 30

Pvt sector capex likely to dip 25% to Rs 4.88 lakh cr in FY26: Govt survey

India-US BTA: Officials discuss opportunities for 'early mutual wins'

India can strengthen trade, manufacturing amid global uncertainty: FinMin

Premium

Rajasthan govt taps rich mineral reserves to drive economic growth

Topics :RBI monetary policyMPCHousing inflationRBI

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story