Rupee gains on exporter dollar sales, foreign inflows; best in Asia Tuesday

The rupee strengthened against the greenback on Tuesday due to dollar sales by exporters coupled with foreign inflows, said dealers. The local currency settled at 89.88 per dollar, against the previous close of 90.07 per dollar.

However, market participants said that even with the temporary relief, the rupee’s pressures remain, as the market still faces a structural gap where dollar demand consistently outweighs supply.

The rupee was the best-performing currency among its Asian peers with 0.2 per cent appreciation against the greenback. Indonesian rupiah was the second-best performing currency with 0.1 per cent appreciation.

“The Indian rupee has demonstrated a significant rebound, successfully dismissing a two-day decline to emerge as the top-performing currency among its Asian peers. The appreciation was driven by the unwinding of dollar long positions. Further supporting the rupee was a favourable backdrop of lower global crude oil prices and stronger regional currencies,” said Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst, HDFC Securities.