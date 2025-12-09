Trump hints at new tariffs on Indian rice as Deputy USTR team visits Delhi

The United States (US) President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Indian time) hinted at fresh tariffs on Indian rice at a time when a Deputy US Trade Representative (USTR)-led delegation arrived in New Delhi to assess the proposed trade deal between the two countries.

What did Trump say about alleged dumping of Indian rice in the US?

“They shouldn’t be dumping. I mean, I heard that from others. You can’t do that,” Trump said, adding that he would ‘take care’ of the alleged dumping of the commodity in the American market.

What prompted Trump’s comments on rice imports and tariffs?

Trump was speaking at a White House event, unveiling $12 billion in fresh support for American farmers. Meryl Kennedy, who runs her family's agribusiness Kennedy Rice Mill in Louisiana, told Trump that rice producers in the southern part of the country are ‘really struggling’ and that countries, including India, are ‘dumping’ rice into the US. He further said America lost half of its car industry and chip industry because these products were manufactured in other countries, and previous administrations did not impose tariffs on these imports into the US. “It's the same thing with rice. It'll be good, and will get solved very quickly. We just need the countries. Just give us the names of the countries. Tariffs, again. It solves the problem in two minutes.”

How significant are India’s rice exports to the US compared with global shipments? India is the world’s largest exporter of rice. During FY25, India exported $392 million worth of rice to the US, compared to global rice exports of $12.95 billion, according to government data. Currently, India faces 50 per cent tariffs in the US. What share of exports to the US is basmati, and how does the US rank as a market? Of India’s $392 million rice exports, basmati rice worth $337.10 million was shipped to the US in the previous fiscal, making it the fourth-largest market for Indian basmati rice.

What do Indian rice exporters say about demand and substitution in the US? The Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) said exports to the US remain strictly demand-driven, with most shipments executed against advance purchase orders from US-based importers. Indian rice in the US is predominantly consumed by communities of Gulf and subcontinent ethnicity, and demand continues to expand steadily. Importantly, rice grown in the US is not a like-for-like substitute for Indian rice. Indian basmati has a distinct aroma, elongation, texture and flavour profile, and US-grown varieties generally do not meet the requirements of traditional dishes from the Gulf and South Asian regions, according to IREF.

“Evidence from retail markets indicates that most of the tariff burden has been passed on to US consumers, as reflected in higher retail pack prices, while export realisations for Indian farmers and exporters have remained broadly stable. The Indian rice export industry is resilient and globally competitive,” said Dev Garg, vice-president, IREF. How are trade experts reading Trump’s tariff threat? Ajay Srivastava, former trade ministry official and founder of think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), said President Trump’s threat looks driven more by domestic policies than by trade logic. New duties would scarcely dent Indian exporters, who have strong markets elsewhere, but would make rice costlier for American households, according to Srivastava.

Why is the Deputy USTR-led delegation in New Delhi this week? Meanwhile, a delegation led by Deputy USTR Rick Switzer is visiting India from December 9 to 11, at a time when India is aiming to conclude the first tranche of the trade deal before the end of the calendar year. Talks with senior commerce department officials will be held on Wednesday and Thursday on all trade-related issues. Assistant USTR and the chief negotiator of the proposed India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations Brendan Lynch, along with other senior officials from USTR, are part of the delegation travelling to New Delhi to take stock of the deal.