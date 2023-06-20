MCA plans to further intensify crackdown on shell companies: Report



The MCA has already struck off hundreds of thousands of shell companies that are often used to funnel black money, the report said, quoting sources aware of the matter. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is planning to further intensify its crackdown against non-functional (shell) companies, the Economic Times (ET) reported.



A company is required to have a registered office within thirty days, which should be capable of receiving and acknowledging all communications and notices for the firm. According to the report the MCA is planning to rake up the physical verification of non-functional or non-compliant firms by the Registrar of Companies (ROC). This is likely to compel such firms to take compliance more seriously and become more disciplined.



The MCA has been proactively working to crackdown on shell companies since 2016, the report said. In the past three years, nearly 127,952 firms were struck from records according to Minister of State for corporate affairs Rao Inderjit Singh's statement in Lok Sabha in February.