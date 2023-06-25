Home / Economy / News / Mental illness treatment pushes 20% Indian households into poverty: Study

Mental illness treatment pushes 20% Indian households into poverty: Study

Critical need to provide financial risk protection to reduce the monetary impact of health care expenditure on mental illness among households in India, says paper

IndiaSpend
Covid is causing changes at a cellular level, medical experts say

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 10:48 PM IST
Follow Us

For families that have a member with a mental illness, nearly a fifth of monthly household expenditure is spent on health care, on average, according to a study published in March this year.
Because of out-of-pocket expenditure on health care, about 21 per cent of these households dropped below the poverty line, the study found.

The report, Catastrophic Health Expenditure and Poverty Impact Due to Mental Illness in India, published in the Journal of Health Management, highlights the financial impact of mental health care and the need for financial risk protection for households with members suffering from mental illness.
The study uses data from the 76th round of the National Sample Survey, conducted between July and December 2018. During the survey, 6,679 households self-reported a person with mental illness as part of the Persons with Disabilities in India survey.

On average, the 2023 study found that Rs. 2,115 is spent each month on health care by a household if a member has a mental illness. This adds up to 18.1 per cent of the household’s monthly expenditure.
Among affluent households, the monthly expenditure is Rs. 3,754, but the burden is highest among poorest households, where a quarter of the monthly expenditure is on health care.

The expense of mental health care includes both direct and indirect costs. The amounts spent on treatment, medication, travel to hospitals, etc, are direct costs.
Indirect costs include the monetary value of the loss of productivity of patients or caregivers and intangible costs in terms of stress, stigma, etc, borne by those affected.

The study also states that one of the critical factors leading to increased costs of care in lower- and middle-income countries is that people do not receive health care for mental illness, leading to chronicity and suffering.


Also Read

Health workers facing Covid 'burnout', must address health concerns: Expert

To cover mental illness, buy health insurance policy offering OPD coverage

Amid rising suicides, here are initiatives by IITs for mental health

Entrepreneurs create wealth; it is time to celebrate their spirit

Household wealth optimism collapses, finds Edelman Trust Barometer

Statsguru: Adequate groundwater buffers can help reduce pain of drought

India, Egypt elevate ties to 'strategic partnership' during PM Modi's visit

PM Narendra Modi's US visit: Why Amazon, Google raised their India bet

US-India defence cooperation: Fighter jet engines to ship repairs

Central govt created employment-generating economy: Nitin Gadkari

Topics :Primary health careIndian households wealthPoverty in IndiaMental health

First Published: Jun 25 2023 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story