Home / Economy / News / Mexico to impose up to 50% tariffs on Indian exports from January 2026

Mexico to impose up to 50% tariffs on Indian exports from January 2026

Mexico's decision to levy tariffs of 5-50% on over 1,400 products from India and other Asian nations has alarmed exporters already hit by US duties, with engineering goods and automobiles

us tariffs
The duties are set to kick in from January 1, 2026 and will apply to electronics, apparels, chemicals and a large number of engineering goods, which includes automobiles and metals, among others.
Shreya NandiShine Jacob New Delhi/Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 8:51 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Mexico on Thursday slapped up to 50 per cent tariff on imports from its non-preferential trade partners including India that may hit New Delhi’s $5.75 billion worth annual shipments to its third-largest car export market. The escalation by the Latin American country comes at a time when Indian exporters are already struggling with a 50 per cent tariff by the US that has badly hurt labour intensive sectors.
 
Tariffs will range between 5 per cent and 50 per cent on more than 1,400 products from Asian countries including India China and Thailand that do not have a trade deal with Mexico.
 
The duties are set to kick-in from January 1, 2026 and will apply to electronics, apparels, chemicals, a large number of engineering goods, which includes automobiles, metals, among others. The move is aimed at protecting Mexico’s domestic industry.
 
The government and the Indian exporters are currently closely watching the development and waiting for the formal notification by the Mexican government. They said that they are trying to understand if the move is primarily targeted at China. This is because there have been discussions in the US about Chinese goods being rerouted into the American market through Mexico.
 
“This has come at the wrong time. The industry is still under shock. We are still struggling with the tariffs imposed by the US and now Mexico will also raise tariffs on India. The industry wanted a trade deal with Mexico and if that happens we may get relief from the duties,” Ajay Sahai, director-general and chief executive officer of Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said.
 
Mexico accounted for 1.3 per cent of India’s total merchandise exports at $5.75 billion during the financial year 2024-25. However, a close look at the data showed that engineering goods dominate the basket, making up 61 per cent ($3.5 billion) of the exports of India’s outbound shipments to the Latin American nation.
 
Automobiles and auto-components comprise as much as a third of the exports to Mexico and a tariff increase is likely to impact $1 billion worth of shipments from Indian car exporters including Maruti Suzuki India, Volkswagen Group, Hyundai Motor India, Nissan among others. 
 
In the case of cars, the import duty is set to rise from 20 per cent to 50 per cent. Carmakers have already started re-evaluating their strategy of exports to Mexico.
 
A leading car exporter from India said on grounds of anonymity “We have a substantial amount of exports to Mexico from India. However, being a multinational, we have ways to overcome such a crisis by diversifying the Mexico export quantity to some other country in which we are having a production facility,” said a source from one of the multinational automobile majors hit by the move.
 
Mexico is India's third-largest car export market after South Africa and Saudi Arabia. Maruti Suzuki India and Hyundai Motor India did not comment. 
 
According to Reuters, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) had urged India's commerce ministry in November to press Mexico to "maintain status quo" on tariffs for vehicles shipped from India, according to a copy of the letter.
 
"Skoda Auto accounts for nearly 50 per cent of India's total car shipments to Mexico. Hyundai shipped cars worth $200 million, Nissan's exports stood at $140 million and Suzuki's at $120 million, the data showed," Reuters noted.
 
Majority of shipments from India to Mexico are compact cars with an engine size of less than one litre. Of the 1.5 million passenger vehicles sold in Mexico each year, about two-thirds are imported and India's shipments make up "just about 6.7 per cent" of the total sales.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fitch says most Indian firms shielded from rupee swings through hedging

Premium

India's crude oil loadings from Russia dip, but robust in December

Rupee hits fresh low on outflows and trade deal delay; bond yields ease

Parl panel asks govt to scale up Bharat Small Modular Reactors platform

Premium

Uttar Pradesh govt funnels 11 new FDI proposals worth ₹13,610 crore

Topics :tariffsIndian exportsTrade dealMexico

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story