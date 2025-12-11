Rupee hits fresh low on outflows and trade deal delay; bond yields ease

The rupee hit a new all-time closing low of 90.37/$ on Thursday, pressured by foreign outflows from bonds and equities, with uncertainty around the trade deal with the US also weighing in. The Indian unit hit a new intraday low of 90.49/$ but recovered some losses by the end of the day as the Reserve Bank of India intervened in the foreign exchange market via dollar sales, said dealers. The previous all-time closing low was 90.20/$, touched last week on 3 December.

Why is the rupee under pressure in the current market environment?

Rupee, which depreciated 0.45 per cent today, is the worst-performing Asian currency this year, slipping 5.26 per cent against the dollar.

“There were some outflows, and stop losses were triggered,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “In the middle of the day, there was some comment from a government official that trade deal will happen by March end, which put downward pressure. The market was expecting the trade deal to be finalised by December,” he added. What has the government communicated on the US–India trade deal timeline? Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran on Thursday said that India and the US have ironed out “most of their pending differences” on trade, and that a formal agreement could be in place by March 2026.

“The statement of CEA that trade deal will happen by March-2025 as it further increased the uncertainty in the market. On top of it Mexico imposed upto 50 per cent tariffs on goods from Asia including India,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors. How is the RBI responding to the volatility in the forex market? Market participants said that stop losses were triggered at the 90.25-per-dollar mark. They said that the intervention by the RBI was mild, which has been the trend for the past few weeks. The central bank is likely to have reduced its net short positions in the forwards — which went up in September and October — leading to increased volatility in the foreign exchange market, they said.

“The rupee is expected to trade toward 91 per dollar in the near term if the outflows continue,” said a dealer at a private bank. “The next level is seen as 90.65 per dollar; if we break that, we might touch 91 per dollar soon,” he added. What impact did the RBI’s OMO auction have on bond yields? Meanwhile, the RBI accepted government bonds at yields 2 basis points–3 basis points below prevailing market levels at the Open Market Operation (OMO) purchase auction, which helped soften yields across tenures. The RBI received bids worth Rs 1.1 trillion at the OMO purchase auction, against the notified amount of Rs 50,000 crore.