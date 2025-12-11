Parl panel asks govt to scale up Bharat Small Modular Reactors platform

A parliamentary panel has asked the government to ramp up the development of the Bharat Small Modular Reactors (BSMR) platform and conduct a review of the roadmap for large-capacity reactors to ensure technological self-reliance and competitiveness, and alignment with India’s three-stage nuclear programme.

The Committee on Public Undertakings, in its report on Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), highlighted the need to enhance India’s nuclear reactor capacities to match global standards and reduce dependence on foreign technologies.

“The committee recommended granting high national priority to indigenous nuclear reactor research and development (R&D) with assured long-term funding, setting clear time-bound milestones and establishing dedicated advanced design and testing facilities,” the panel said in its report tabled in Lok Sabha.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh govt funnels 11 new FDI proposals worth ₹13,610 crore The committee, headed by Member of Parliament Baijayant Panda, said that India’s overall nuclear power capacity remains below global leaders due to slower scaling and past technological constraints. It has recommended that NPCIL, with the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), fast-track the development and deployment of advanced indigenous reactors, expand indigenisation of nuclear equipment manufacturing and establish a clear technology roadmap with global benchmarking. India has set a target of ramping up domestic nuclear power generation capacity from the existing 8,900 megawatt (MW) to 100,000 MW by 2047. The government is in the process of bringing about legislative changes to boost private sector participation in the nuclear energy sector, including setting up nuclear plants.