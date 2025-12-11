Home / Economy / News / Fitch says most Indian firms shielded from rupee swings through hedging

Fitch says most Indian firms shielded from rupee swings through hedging

Fitch says most Indian corporates have natural hedges or strong FX cover on foreign-currency debt, though renewables, utilities and toll road operators remain more exposed to rupee weakness

Indian Rupee, US Dollar, Rupee vs Dollar
Fitch says most Indian corporates are cushioned from rupee swings through natural hedges and strong FX cover, though renewables, power utilities and toll road operators face higher exposure.
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 8:40 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday issued revised norms to provide greater flexibility to banks for opening and maintaining three types of accounts: Cash credit, current, and overdraft.
 
These accounts are predominantly used for business and commercial transactions.
 
The revised direction has a new chapter — “Maintenance of Cash Credit Accounts, Current Accounts and Overdraft Accounts” — to strengthen credit discipline and monitor transactions and fund utilisation better.
 
These accounts may be used as transaction accounts by customers, which raises concern relating to credit monitoring by the lenders.
 
The RBI on October 1 had released the draft directions for primarily rationalising the existing provisions. The feedback received from banks and other stakeholders has been examined and the consequent modifications have been incorporated in the final directions, the central bank said in a statement.
 
A cash-credit account is operationally different from a current account or overdraft account, given its primary nature as a working capital facility. This is linked to the value of the borrower’s current assets. A bank may provide cash-credit facilities in accordance with the needs of the customer, without any restriction.
 
A bank may maintain a current account or overdraft account without any restriction for customers where the aggregate exposure of banking to the customer is less than ~10 crore, the RBI added.
 
Banks can maintain collection accounts, aka a current account or overdraft account used primarily for receipts of cash inflows of the account holder.
 
Restricted payments and cash outflows from such accounts are subject to certain conditions.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India's crude oil loadings from Russia dip, but robust in December

Rupee hits fresh low on outflows and trade deal delay; bond yields ease

Parl panel asks govt to scale up Bharat Small Modular Reactors platform

Premium

Uttar Pradesh govt funnels 11 new FDI proposals worth ₹13,610 crore

FinMin streamlines recruitment, result timelines for public sector banks

Topics :Fitch Ratingshedge for companiesIndian corporatesforeign exchange

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 8:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story