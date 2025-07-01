Home / Economy / News / Mineral, metal output continues growth momentum in early FY26

Mineral, metal output continues growth momentum in early FY26

India's production of key minerals and metals like iron ore, bauxite, and copper grew steadily in April-May FY26, signalling robust industrial demand

mining minerals mines
Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 7:52 PM IST
India’s production of key minerals and non-ferrous metals continued to grow in the first two months of FY26, building on record output levels seen in the previous financial year.
 
Iron ore, which accounts for 70 per cent of the total value of minerals governed by the Mineral Conservation and Development Rules (MCDR), rose marginally to 53 million metric tonnes (MMT) in FY26 (April–May), from 52.7 MMT in the same period last year, according to a statement by the Ministry of Mines. Manganese ore output increased by 1.4 per cent to 0.70 MMT, while bauxite production rose by 0.9 per cent to 4.73 MMT.
 
Zinc concentrate and limestone also recorded growth of 3.7 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively, in FY26 (April–May). In April alone, bauxite output surged 13.6 per cent year-on-year to 2.13 MMT, while zinc concentrate and limestone rose 5.8 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively. 
 
In the non-ferrous metal segment, refined copper production jumped by 43.5 per cent to 0.99 lakh tonnes during FY26 (April–May), compared to 0.69 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period. Aluminium production rose 1.3 per cent to 7.07 lakh tonnes from 6.98 lakh tonnes during the same period.
 
India ranks among the top producers globally in aluminium, copper, and iron ore.
 
Continued growth in the production of iron ore in the current financial year reflects the “robust demand conditions” in the user industry, such as steel, said the statement. “Coupled with growth in aluminium and copper, these growth trends point towards continued strong economic activity in user sectors such as energy, infrastructure, construction, automotive and machinery,” it added.

Topics :MetalmineralsMining industry

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

