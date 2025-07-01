Govt approves ₹1-trillion RDI scheme to boost private-sector innovation

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a ₹1-trillion corpus for the Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme, aiming to spur private-sector investment in strategic and high-growth sectors through long-term, low-cost funding.

“Recognising the critical role that the private sector plays in driving innovation and commercialising research, the RDI Scheme aims to provide long-term financing or refinancing with long tenors at low or nil interest rates,” the government said in a statement.

Addressing private funding gaps

The scheme is designed to address gaps in private-sector research funding by offering growth and risk capital to 'sunrise sectors' — industries with high growth potential such as deep-tech, AI, and green technologies.

The RDI scheme will also finance technology acquisition of strategic importance, enabling India to strengthen its domestic capabilities in key areas of global competition. How RDI scheme will work The funding structure will operate at two levels: At the first level, a Special Purpose Fund (SPF) will be established under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), which will manage the ₹1-trillion corpus. At the second level, fund managers will deploy these funds to specific R&D projects via long-tenure loans at little or no interest, or through equity infusions in start-ups.