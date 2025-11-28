Mines ministry notifies new royalty rates for 4 critical minerals

The mines ministry on Friday notified new rationalised royalty rates for four critical minerals: Caesium, graphite, rubidium and zirconium. Graphite will attract ad-valorem royalty rates, moving from the per tonne royalty in effect since September 2014.

Graphite was the only critical and strategic mineral whose royalty rate was specified on a per tonne basis. The shift to ad valorem royalty is in line with the huge variations seen in graphite prices across grades.

The Union Cabinet earlier this month approved rate rationalisation for the four minerals to boost domestic production and facilitate their auctions. The Cabinet’s decision followed the government’s sixth tranche of critical mineral auctions, announced on September 16, which includes five graphite blocks, two rubidium blocks, and one each of caesium and zirconium.