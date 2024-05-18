Home / Economy / News / Ministry aims for 80% landlord model at major ports by 2030: Ramachandran

Ministry aims for 80% landlord model at major ports by 2030: Ramachandran

In the landlord model, private players take over the operational aspects, while the port authority acts as a regulator and landlord

exports, wto
Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 6:36 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The shipping ministry is working to shift to an 80 per cent landlord model by the end of this decade to increase efficiency and reduce logistics costs at major ports, a senior government said on Saturday.

In the landlord model, private players take over the operational aspects, while the port authority acts as a regulator and landlord.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Speaking at CII Annual Business Summit 2024, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Secretary TK Ramachandran said Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) has become the first major port of the country to become 100 per cent landlord port, having all berths being operated on PPP model.

The PPP (public-private partnership) model is considered an effective tool for attracting investment in the port sector.
 

"We have 12 major ports, and we have a huge capacity...we want to shift to an 80 per cent landlord model by the end of this decade," Ramachandran said.

He further said the four pillars that the Shipping ministry is working on to improve the cost and ease of doing business are developing port-based industrial clusters, investments in the maritime sector, ensuring PPPs and multi-modality.

Ramachandran said that 10 years ago, India had five national waterways. Now, the country has 111 waterways.

"We have reformed the Major Ports Act, the Inland Vessels Act. We have made changes in the model concession agreements (MCAs) to make them more private sector friendly, banking friendly and investment friendly, he added.

Also Read

Traffic handled by major Indian ports hits 5-year high in January

Centre approves Rs 645 cr for 10 waterways projects on Brahmaputra in Assam

Govt aims to make all inland waterways ports 100% green in 5 yrs: Official

Adani Ports Q4 results: Net Profit jumps 76% to Rs 2,040 cr, revenue up 19%

IIT-G researchers develop model to understand water flow in braided rivers

Need to reconsider sachetisation of F&O trade to safeguard savings: CEA

Centre's new electric vehicle policy to be open to all companies

CII Business Summit: Dead serious about IMEC, says EAM Jaishankar

India, Britain reaffirm FTA commitment at annual strategic dialogue

India, UAE conclude meeting on India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Shipping Ministrymajor ports in IndiaShipping industryPorts

First Published: May 18 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story