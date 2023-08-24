Home / Economy / News / MNRE to seek Cabinet nod on mandatory Green H2 use, says R K Singh

MNRE to seek Cabinet nod on mandatory Green H2 use, says R K Singh

Earlier this year, the Union Cabinet approved an initial outlay of Rs 19,500 crore for the National Green Hydrogen Mission

Shreya Jai New Delhi
R K Singh

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 7:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Union Ministry for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) will soon seek the Cabinet's approval for the mandatory use of green hydrogen in specific industries, including those that rely on fossil fuels such as refineries and fertilisers.

"We have had discussions with other ministries, such as the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and have come up with certain figures. We will go to the cabinet soon," said Singh.

The minister refrained from revealing the threshold of green hydrogen consumption that these sectors would be required to maintain. These sectors, which are difficult to abate, would need to consume green hydrogen as a primary fuel in their manufacturing and core processes.

Last week, the MNRE issued a definition for green hydrogen. Prior to that, it had notified specifications for drafting the tender for awarding green hydrogen and electrolyser manufacturing projects by the Centre. "The MNRE has decided to define Green Hydrogen as having a well-to-gate emission (i.e., including water treatment, electrolysis, gas purification, drying and compression of hydrogen) of not more than 2 kg CO2 equivalent per kg H2," read a statement by the ministry last week.

Earlier this year, the Union Cabinet approved an initial outlay of Rs 19,500 crore for the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech on the 75th Independence Day in 2021.

The mission will encompass four components, aiming at enhancing domestic production of green hydrogen and promoting the manufacturing of electrolysers, a key component for producing green hydrogen.

Also Read

Centre to put up 50 Gw of renewable projects for bidding this year

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Ahead of MP polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises 10 'social revolutions'

Amritpal Singh and Waris Punjab De: Everything you need to know about them

Major Bakhtawar Singh Brar, one of oldest Army veterans, passes away at 109

Trade unions call for PDS universalisation, scrapping monetisation pipeline

India growth rate to remain fastest among top economies: Finance secy

Govt extremely disappointed with Moody's report on India's economic outlook

At G20 trade ministerial, PM Modi calls for more attention to MSMEs

India, US looking at ending poultry dispute at WTO, says official

Topics :MNRER K Singh

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027

Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

BRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reacted

Chandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflows

Diesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade

Next Story