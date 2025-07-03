New businesses drive services sector growth to 10-month high in June: PMI

Indian service providers ended the first quarter of the ongoing financial year 2026 (Q1FY26) on strong footing as output and new order intakes rose at the fastest rates since June of August 2024, aided by another robust expansion in international sales and job creation, said a private survey on Thursday.

The HSBC India services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, stood at 60.4 in June, up from 58.8 in May.

The index has been above the neutral 50 mark, which separates contraction from expansion, for 47 months straight.

“Monitored companies linked the upturn to positive demand trends and ongoing improvements in sales. Services companies benefited most from the continued strength of the domestic market, alongside a marked increase in new export business,” said the survey.