Monetary policy: Remain cautious about unsecured loans, RBI tells banks

Monetary policy: Remain cautious about unsecured loans, RBI tells banks

According to RBI's latest Financial Stability Report, advances for unsecured retail loans rose to 25.2 per cent in March 2023 from 22.9 per cent in March 2021

Aathira Varier
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 7:39 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India on Friday advised banks to remain cautious about unsecured loans, which have grown much faster than the overall credit in the banking system.

“Certain components of personal loans are, however, recording very high growth. These are being closely monitored by the Reserve Bank for any signs of incipient stress,” RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the review of the monetary policy.

“Banks and NBFCs would be well advised to strengthen their internal surveillance mechanisms, address the build-up of risks, if any, and institute suitable safeguards in their own interest. The need of the hour is robust risk management and stronger underwriting standards,” Das added.

Explaining further, deputy governor Swaminathan J said that over the past two years, unsecured retail credit saw an 'outlier' growth of 23 per cent, compared to an overall credit growth of 12-14 per cent.

He said no action in terms of an increase in risk weight is considered at this point and wants banks to act as the first line of defence.

“We have not announced any regulatory or macro prudential measures at this time. We would expect banks, NBFCs and fintechs to act as a first line of defence,” Swaminathan said.

According to RBI’s latest Financial Stability Report, advances for unsecured retail loans rose to 25.2 per cent in March 2023 from 22.9 per cent in March 2021. In the same time period, secured loans saw a decline to 74.8 per cent from 77.1 per cent.

“Improved underwriting capabilities of lenders due to better availability of information and leveraging technology have been the primary driver of growth for unsecured loans at banks and NBFCs,” said Aniket Dani, Director Research, CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics.

Further, the ease of doing business through a digital medium has made lending easier. Therefore, Dani expects banks, NBFCs and fintechs to take appropriate internal controls, with the regulator taking action only if they “don't see any internal controls”.

Moreover, analysts suggest that the RBI has turned cautious as the banking segment is witnessing an improvement in their asset quality, moving away from its decade-high Non-Performing Assets (NPA).

“Lending activity has been robust despite the high-interest rates, and if and when rates fall, there could be another acceleration in borrowing. We’re also coming out of a decade of high NPAs, and the central bank’s intent is for lenders to maintain high underwriting standards and be alert to signs of stress,” said Adhil Shetty, Chief Executive Officer of Bankbazaar.

        Variation (Year-on-Year) Variation (Financial Year)
  Aug-21 Aug-22 Aug-23 26.Aug,2022 / 27.Aug,2021 25.Aug,2023 / 26.Aug,2022 25.Aug,2023 / 24.Mar,2023
Credit Card Outstanding 132146 167543 217864 26.8 30.0 12.1
Other Personal Loans 782655 968074 1192357 23.7 23.2 6.4
             
In Rs (cr)            
Source: RBI          

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 7:27 PM IST

