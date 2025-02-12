Montek Ahluwalia bats for smaller states to drive economic growth

Montek Singh Ahluwalia, economist and former deputy chairman of the erstwhile Planning Commission of India, argued in favour of splitting large states to drive urbanisation. He said this would spur further economic growth.

"We need more urbanisation and more cities, and the focus should be to develop the tier-II cities into near-metros," he shared his views at a fireside chat at the Karnataka Global Investors Summit 2025.

Ahluwalia added, however, that creating newer cities in existing states is riddled with challenges that are both political and economic.

"There will be resistance to building a new city, which will also mean a diversion of resources. Unless you think of the example of Telangana, which was carved out from Andhra Pradesh. That state could not access Hyderabad and so had to focus on building a new capital."

India's cities face the problem of creaking and crumbling infrastructure, where the inflow of population outpaces the rate of development, often straining resources. Still, the cities need to upgrade to make them more habitable as millions shift every year for better job opportunities and aspiring lifestyles.

Ahluwalia also said regulations pertaining to land acquisitions make it daunting to set up new cities. "But with the creation of a new state, one has the urge and the ability to acquire land for the public good."

He also added that if India needs to grow at 8 per cent to achieve the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, then the urban population has to grow rapidly. “To have 8 per cent growth and attain the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat,’ you have to grow at more than 8 per cent, sometimes even at 9 per cent. But if you continue to grow at 6-6.5 per cent, it will just be business as usual," he said.