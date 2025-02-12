PM Modi aims to boost investment ties, secure tariff relief during US visit

By Chiranjivi Chakraborty and Henry Ren

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces a tougher challenge this time in pitching the country as an attractive investment destination for President Donald Trump and US investors.

The climate around Indian financial assets has shifted dramatically since Modi last visited the US nearly two years ago. Then, he touted the nation’s booming economy, soaring stock markets, and its potential to rival China as the world’s factory. Now, his case is harder to make.

Modi’s visit comes as foreigners have pulled $21 billion from Indian shares since the end of September, the rupee has hit fresh lows, and the nation’s $4.1 trillion stock market is Asia’s worst performer this year among the region’s major economies. Trump’s threats of reciprocal tariffs are only making matters worse.

That’s not to say Modi doesn’t have much to showcase. The nation is still the world’s fastest-growing large economy, with a rising base of wealthy consumers. A record personal income tax cut this month is expected to boost spending, while the government has also pledged more than Rs 11 trillion ($128 billion) in fiscal 2026 to upgrade infrastructure.

“A weaker outlook for India is not the strong supportive factor originally hoped for,” Ian Hui, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management said in a note Tuesday. Still, the strategist believes “near-term prospects are improving,” he wrote, adding that “India still remains promising despite a loss in near-term momentum.”

Reviving that potential hinges on the recovery corporate earnings. Profits for NSE Nifty 50 firms have seen downgrades for two straight quarters, with more expected as Trump’s trade policies raise business costs.

As Modi prepares to engage with Trump, expectations are higher this time. Securing exemptions from tariffs is key to restoring confidence among investors concerned about further disruptions.

“Modi’s trip to the US will not have a material impact unless it brings reasonable certainty that the Trump administration will not target India for its lop-sided import tariffs,” said Kunjal Gala, head of global emerging markets at Federated Hermes Ltd.