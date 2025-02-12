Jan retail inflation eases to 4.31%, industrial output grows 3.2% in Dec

India’s retail inflation likely eased to 4.31 per cent in January 2025 from 5.22 per cent in December, as food price increases slowed. A Reuters poll had earlier estimated January inflation at 4.6 per cent, marking a continued downward trend and bringing it closer to the mid-range of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) tolerance band of 2-6 per cent. Meanwhile, industrial output growth slowed to 3.2 per cent year-on-year in December 2024, compared to 5.2 per cent in November. The decline in January’s inflation is a positive development for Indian households, which spend a substantial portion of their income on food.

It would also be welcomed by the RBI, which recently cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent in an effort to support economic growth.

December CPI trends

India’s CPI inflation for December 2024 stood at 5.22 per cent, easing from 5.48 per cent in November. December’s decline was attributed primarily to a reduction in the prices of key food items, including vegetables, pulses, sugar, and cereals. If January’s official figures confirm a sharper fall, it would indicate a stronger disinflationary trend compared to the month-on-month decline seen in December.

Food inflation

Food inflation, as measured by the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI), recorded an increase of 8.39 per cent year-on-year in December, with rural food inflation at 8.65 per cent and urban food inflation at 7.90 per cent.

Rural vs urban inflation

In December, rural inflation was recorded at 5.76 per cent, while urban inflation stood lower at 4.58 per cent.

CPI-based inflation projections by RBI

Last week, the RBI retained its CPI-based inflation forecast at 4.8 per cent for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), expecting a slight decline to 4.4 per cent in the final quarter (Q4FY25). Looking ahead to FY26, inflation is estimated at 4.2 per cent, with the following quarterly projections:

Q1FY26: 4.5 per cent (down from 4.6 per cent)

Q2FY26: 4 per cent (unchanged)

Q3FY26: 3.8 per cent

Q4FY26: 4.2 per cent