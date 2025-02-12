Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Jan retail inflation eases to 4.31%, industrial output grows 3.2% in Dec

Jan retail inflation eases to 4.31%, industrial output grows 3.2% in Dec

January 2025 CPI-based inflation: Dec retail inflation eased to 4-month low at 5.22 per cent, while industrial output in November grew to 5.2 per cent

Inflation
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 4:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s retail inflation likely eased to 4.31 per cent in January 2025 from 5.22 per cent in December, as food price increases slowed. A Reuters poll had earlier estimated January inflation at 4.6 per cent, marking a continued downward trend and bringing it closer to the mid-range of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) tolerance band of 2-6 per cent.
 
Meanwhile, industrial output growth slowed to 3.2 per cent year-on-year in December 2024, compared to  5.2 per cent in November.
 
The decline in January’s inflation is a positive development for Indian households, which spend a substantial portion of their income on food.
 
It would also be welcomed by the RBI, which recently cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent in an effort to support economic growth.
 
December CPI trends

Also Read

Kerala MP raises concerns of Indians in GCC in RS, seeks inclusive policy

CPI to raise issues related to youth, students in all-party meetings

India's retail inflation eases to 4-month low of 5.2% in December

Dec retail inflation eases to 4-month low at 5.22% on falling food prices

Nov retail inflation eases to 5.48%; industrial output grows 3.5% in Oct

 
India’s CPI inflation for December 2024 stood at 5.22 per cent, easing from 5.48 per cent in November. December’s decline was attributed primarily to a reduction in the prices of key food items, including vegetables, pulses, sugar, and cereals. If January’s official figures confirm a sharper fall, it would indicate a stronger disinflationary trend compared to the month-on-month decline seen in December.
 
Food inflation
 
Food inflation, as measured by the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI), recorded an increase of 8.39 per cent year-on-year in December, with rural food inflation at 8.65 per cent and urban food inflation at 7.90 per cent.
 
Rural vs urban inflation 
 
In December, rural inflation was recorded at 5.76 per cent, while urban inflation stood lower at 4.58 per cent.
 
CPI-based inflation projections by RBI
 
Last week, the RBI retained its CPI-based inflation forecast at 4.8 per cent for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), expecting a slight decline to 4.4 per cent in the final quarter (Q4FY25). Looking ahead to FY26, inflation is estimated at 4.2 per cent, with the following quarterly projections:
 
Q1FY26: 4.5 per cent (down from 4.6 per cent)
Q2FY26: 4 per cent (unchanged)
Q3FY26: 3.8 per cent
Q4FY26: 4.2 per cent
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi aims to boost investment ties, secure tariff relief during US visit

This is right time to invest in India: PM Modi invites French businesses

Trump-Modi summit can be a huge win-win for both sides: USIBC's Atul Keshap

India Energy Week: Govt opens biggest oil & gas bidding round under OALP

Can look at 10x growth in India-Israel bilateral trade: Piyush Goyal

Topics :InflationCPIretail inflationBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story