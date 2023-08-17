Sustainable, planned stay with Indian food: What Indian travellers want

A majority of Indian travellers prefer a planned itinerary and book places to visit, and eateries, etc, in advance. About 85 per cent are also likely to choose sustainable accommodation, with 60 per cent considering it crucial to have access to Indian food while travelling. These findings are a part of the APAC Travel Confidence Index 2023, released by online travel agency Booking.com on Thursday.



The report added that nearly half (42 per cent) of Indian travellers trust digital travel platforms, and that 3 in 5 Indians prefer to travel during long weekends.

