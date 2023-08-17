Home / Economy / News / Sustainable, planned stay with Indian food: What Indian travellers want

Sustainable, planned stay with Indian food: What Indian travellers want

Looking back at the last year, people from Vietnam (95 per cent) and India (89 per cent) embarked on the most journeys

Akshara Srivastava
Premium
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 10:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A majority of Indian travellers prefer a planned itinerary and book places to visit, and eateries, etc, in advance. About 85 per cent are also likely to choose sustainable accommodation, with 60 per cent considering it crucial to have access to Indian food while travelling. These findings are a part of the APAC Travel Confidence Index 2023, released by online travel agency Booking.com on Thursday.
 
The report added that nearly half (42 per cent) of Indian travellers trust digital travel platforms, and that 3 in 5 Indians prefer to travel during long weekends.
 
As many as 8,000 people from 11 Asia-Pacific (APAC) countries, including India, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Japan, Australia, and Singapore, were surveyed for the report.


A deeper delve into Indian travelling trends revealed:
  • 60 per cent of Indians consider it crucial to have access to Indian food while travelling
  • 85 per cent of Indian travellers are likely to choose sustainable accommodation
  • 3 in 5 Indians would prefer to travel during long weekend holidays






Also Read

Indians spent a record amount on foreign travel in 2022. Here's how much

Broke rules while travelling on train? Here're fines you may have to pay

Indians will spend more on online gaming than on films by 2025: EY-Ficci

Student travel insurance cover: Buy before setting off to study abroad

Indians spent nearly $10 billion on foreign travel in April-December

Investment cycle gaining momentum, envisaged capex to jump over 80%: RBI

Oil rises on strong travel demand, China's move to soothe economic woes

ESIC added 2.02 million members, 24,298 new establishments in June

Participation of non-bank entities in govt debt mkt rose during pandemic

Tightening India-US 10-year bond yield spread puts rupee under pressure

Topics :Indians travelling abroadonline travel portals

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys Foundation announces STEM scholarship for underprivileged girls

Airtel Payments Bank revenue grows 41% to Rs 400 cr in Q1, profit up 143%

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidates

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'

OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plans

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story