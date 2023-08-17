Home / Economy / News / Participation by non-banking entities in govt debt market rose in pandemic

Participation by non-banking entities in govt debt market rose in pandemic

The report also found that non-bank investors are more sensitive to changes in government securities yields compared to their banking counterparts

Aathira Varier Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 9:09 PM IST
The participation of non-banking entities in the government debt market has grown notably during the pandemic period, according to the monthly bulletin by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Although banks remain the lead players in the market, the influence of non-banking entities is on the rise, the report highlighted.

Total ownership of government debt securities among non-banking entities rose by nine per cent, reaching 64 per cent in December 2022, compared to 53 per cent in March 2009.

Furthermore, the report revealed that the share of commercial banks in government dated securities had contracted to 36 per cent by the end of December 2022, down from 47 per cent in March 2009. "Over time, there has been a commensurate increase in holdings of different investor groups, with an overall increase in outstanding marketable debt securities. However, certain investors, such as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and mutual funds, have seen faster growth in their holdings relative to the growth of the total outstanding debt," the report stated.

The report also found that non-bank investors are more sensitive to changes in government securities yields compared to their banking counterparts. According to the bulletin, a one percentage point increase in yields causes domestic banks to increase their debt holdings by 9.8 to 10.2 per cent, while non-banks respond more robustly, elevating their holdings by 10.8 to 11.1 per cent.

Interestingly, the cost of borrowing in the government debt market rises by 8.1 per cent when banks absorb fresh funds in the market, as opposed to when the funds are absorbed by non-banks, the monthly bulletin said.

"It is observed that when all the new debt is absorbed by banks, the increase in yield is on average 8.1 per cent higher compared to the scenario where all the debt is assumed to be absorbed by non-banks," the bulletin concluded. This insight may offer a valuable perspective on the dynamics between banking and non-banking entities in the government debt market.

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBI Policy

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 9:09 PM IST

Next Story