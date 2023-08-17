Home / Economy / News / ESIC added 2.02 million members, 24,298 new establishments in June

ESIC added 2.02 million members, 24,298 new establishments in June

Out of the total 2.02 million employees added in June, 977,000 employees were up to the age group of 25 years, which translates to 48.22% of the total number

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Freepik

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 9:50 PM IST
The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) added 20.27 lakh new members under the Employees State Insurance Scheme in June.

Around 24,298 new establishments were registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the ESIC in June.

The provisional payroll data from ESIC reveals that 20.27 lakh new employees were added in June 2023, a labour ministry statement said on Thursday.

As per the data, more jobs were generated for the youth. Out of the total 20.27 lakh employees added in June, 9.77 lakh employees were up to the age group of 25 years, which translates to 48.22 per cent of the total number.

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data showed that net enrolment of female members stood at 3.87 lakh in June.

A total 71 transgender employees were registered under the ESI Scheme during the same period.

Topics :ESICInsuranceLabour Ministry

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 9:50 PM IST

