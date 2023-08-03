Home / Economy / News / Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

The brokerage firm added that it expects Sensex to reach 68,500 by the end of December this year

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 8:48 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Morgan Stanley has upgraded India to overweight, four months after it was upgraded to equal weight from underweight on March 31. The brokerage firm believes that the country is just at the start of a long-wave boom, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.

Morgan Stanley, in a note, highlighted that there are things that have changed fundamentally in India. These are due to structural reforms, supply-side reforms like corporate tax cuts and production-linked incentive schemes, and regulation and formalisation of the economy, among other things.  

Morgan Stanley added that it expects Sensex to reach 68,500 by the end of December this year. It will trade at a price-to-earnings multiple of 20.5 times compared to a 25-year average of 20 times. The brokerage also added that the premium over the historical average reflects greater confidence in medium-term growth.

According to the note, the target on the index is based on factors such as the absence of major upward movements in commodity prices, the US escaping a recession, and the Reserve Bank of India maintaining a pause in its actions.

It has also upgraded India's industrial sector to overweight. Financials and consumer discretionary stocks are already overweight for the brokerage. It also added Larsen & Toubro and Maruti Suzuki to its Asia-Pacific Ex-Japan focus list.

Cuts China's rating

The brokerage firm on Wednesday also cut its rating on Chinese stocks to equal weight, stating that investors should capitalise on a rally propelled by government stimulus pledges to take profits.

Recently, Chinese assets have gotten a boost amid promises from Beijing to encourage growth and boost the private sector. But the measures are likely to come piecemeal, analysts wrote, which may not be enough for shares to sustain gains.

According to Morgan Stanley, market sentiment is refocusing on China’s structural challenges including local government issues and unemployment, which were still devoid of solutions.

Also Read

Indian markets can withstand a somewhat expensive multiple: Jonathan Garner

Narayana to buy stake of Morgan Stanley, BanyanTree in Nspira at Rs 1.4k cr

Indian stock markets to continue underperforming EM peers: Morgan Stanley

India and Indonesia to drive Asia's growth: Morgan Stanley, Nomura

India's GDP likely to grow at 6.2% in FY24, says Morgan Stanley

700 districts already covered by 5G internet, a fastest rollout: MoS IT

Cut-off yield on 364-day Treasury bill up 7 bps as traders resist to invest

Tweaks to GST Act must factor in law banning online gambling: TN to Centre

NTPC, Hindalco, Bajrang Power, Ispat bag coal mines in 7th auction round

Centre asks e-commerce platforms to stick to their business model

Topics :Morgan StanleyMorgan Stanley's Sensex estimateMorgan Stanley reportIndian EconomyChinaBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 8:47 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn to invest $600 mn in Karnataka for components, chipmaking machinery

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs pacts with MSEDCL for two solar projects

India News

GST Council Meet 2023 to be held for 51st time today, here's what to expect

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story